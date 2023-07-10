Fantom Foundation experiences Twitter phishing activities

According to Cointelegraph, hackers continue to execute attacks and are expected to show no signs of slowing down. It is expected that after the Multichain hack, scammers have begun to spread a phishing link on Twitter.

It is believed that“Due to the Multichain hack, Fantom Foundation, a blockchain platform, is issuing an emergency FTM distribution to all users. All users who have interacted with the FTM chain are eligible to claim,” the scammers tweeted.

Sources revealed that a phishing link was included in the tweet and shared with the affected users. The tweet included “Due to the Multichain hack, Fantom Foundation is issuing an emergency FTM distribution to all users. All users who have interacted with the FTM chain are eligible to claim,” Cointelegraph highlighted.

Also Read Arcadia Finance faces a hack of about $455,000

Furthermore, Multichain mentioned to its users to pause all activities on the protocol and cancel any contract approvals related to the scammers, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn