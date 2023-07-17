scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

CoinDCX collaborates with Jocata over anti-money laundering schemes

According to an official release, this partnership will enable CoinDCX to augment its AML framework

Written by FE Digital Currency
It’s believed that crypto has witnessed surge in popularity among Indian customers
It’s believed that crypto has witnessed surge in popularity among Indian customers

Jocata, a B2B FinTech and RegTech platform, has announced its partnership with CoinDCX, a crypto company, to strengthen their anti-money laundering (AML) compliance processes. 

According to an official release, this partnership will enable CoinDCX to augment its AML framework, to navigate through the regulatory landscape. Reportedly, CoinDCX will leverage Jocata’s RegTech product suite to monitor and report suspicious transactions to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND). 

Also Read

“We have worked with our partners to accelerate value creation in their business and provide them with tools for FinTech and RegTech adoption. We look forward to collaborating with CoinDCX, and assisting them build a crypto environment,” Shailesh Deshpande, director of growth, Jocata, said.

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 17-07-2023 at 12:10 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS