CoinDCX collaborates with Jocata over anti-money laundering schemes

Jocata, a B2B FinTech and RegTech platform, has announced its partnership with CoinDCX, a crypto company, to strengthen their anti-money laundering (AML) compliance processes.

According to an official release, this partnership will enable CoinDCX to augment its AML framework, to navigate through the regulatory landscape. Reportedly, CoinDCX will leverage Jocata’s RegTech product suite to monitor and report suspicious transactions to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND).

“We have worked with our partners to accelerate value creation in their business and provide them with tools for FinTech and RegTech adoption. We look forward to collaborating with CoinDCX, and assisting them build a crypto environment,” Shailesh Deshpande, director of growth, Jocata, said.

