CoinDCX assigns role of vice-president for international markets to Vijay Ayyar

CoinDCX, a crypto company, has appointed Vijay Ayyar as vice-president, international markets.

According to an official release, Ayyar will lead the strategy and execution for CoinDCX to establish the platform’s international presence. Reportedly, Ayyar will be responsible for overseeing and managing CoinDCX’s operations and growth, including analysing trends, identifying new business opportunities, and augmenting services.

“I believe CoinDCX is operating from a position of strength and there is an opportunity in front of us. With a product stack in the industry, I’m looking forward to building a crypto and Web3.0 business from India for the world,” Ayyar said.

