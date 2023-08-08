Binance assigns deputy CCO and GMLRO roles to Kristen Hecht

Binance, a blockchain ecosystem, has announced the appointment of Kristen Hecht, Binance’s former global head of corporate compliance, as its new deputy chief compliance officer (CCO) and global money laundering reporting officer (GMLRO).

According to an official release, as deputy CCO, Hecht will work with Noah Perlman, Binance’s chief compliance officer, to enhance the company’s compliance program by utilising technology while upholding AML/CFT practices. As GMLRO, Hecht is expected to oversee country and regional MLRO teams, equipping them with compliance risk-management tools and executive support to adhere to jurisdictional requirements and international practices to continue identifying and mitigating financial crime risk.

Also Read Mudrex partners with Urban Vault to unveil Bengaluru-based financial health camps

From what it’s understood, Hecht will engage with regulators, intergovernmental organisations, and industry bodies to contribute towards developing compliance programs in crypto industry. Reportedly, Hecht will also collaborate with Binance’s business leaders to further the organisation’s commitment to user protection and compliance with regulatory requirements.

“We are looking forward to having Hecht step into this new role where she is positioned to further our global compliance program and evolve it to meet regulatory developments and expectations. With her background, I think she understands the importance of collaborating with governments and international organisations that are critical to making advancements and fighting financial crime in the crypto ecosystem,” Perlman said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn