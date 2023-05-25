A freelancing revolution? Is DeeLance the answer 

Gig economy is no longer a dream, rather it seems to be thriving, and it seems that decentralised projects have more to contribute towards it. Enter DeeLance, a decentralised platform for freelancers to communicate, for it carries potential to utilise non-fungible token (NFT) and Web3.0 technologies to ensure an experience at a low fee.

According to InsideBitcoins, a cryptocurrency and finance education portal, DeeLance’s $DLANCE token clocked over $500,000 in its pre-sale round. The portal further stated that DeeLance has ability to develop itself in the 2023 cryptocurrency market. “I believe DeeLance is a platform that is revolutionising the freelance industry by providing a network for employers and freelancers to connect and collaborate. Unlike traditional freelance platforms, DeeLance operates on decentralisation,” Alankar Saxena, co-founder and CTO, Mudrex, a crypto-investing platform, told FE Blockchain.

It is believed that DeeLance allows freelancers to connect with individuals of different sectors. The platform can function as a global marketplace for individuals to be able to meet their project needs. Insights from spacetomoon, a cryptocurrency-based platform, mentioned that DeeLance uses cryptocurrency to ensure transactions between freelancers and clients. From what it’s understood, DeeLance can help freelancers get instant payment and clients can be assured about their funds’ safekeeping. The platform also has a rating mechanism for clients to judge the quality of freelancers.

“I think DeeLance will spur the adoption of Web3.0 by the freelancing community as well as businesses and corporations who hire them. DeeLance should also have a metaverse where freelancers and employers can meet as avatars and do business,” Kumar Gaurav, founder and CEO, Cashaa, a blockchain company, stated.

With regard to price predictions, $DLANCE token is expected to reach a $0.04 value that can make it important for this year’s crypto market, at a 40 million worth market capitalisation. As stated by Techopedia, an information technology (IT) education website, 2023 will set the tone for DeeLance to gain adoption in 2025. By 2025, $DLANCE price is expected to hit $0.06, at a 60 million worth market capitalisation. DeeLance has been backed to also contribute towards the gig economy, which refers to a free market structure composed of independent workers for indefinite periods. As given by Statista, a consumer data analysis platform, 2025 should witness 79.6 million US workers in gig economy and 90.1 million by 2030.

Moreover, it’s predicted that involvement of early investors in purchasing of $DLANCE tokens can increase its popularity, based on how it fares during presale stages. In that context, DeeLance is expected to witness an upward trend in upcoming months. “The future of DeeLance appears promising. By integrating Web3.0 and addressing points of traditional freelancing platforms, DeeLance can position itself as a force in the gig economy,” Rajagopal Menon, vice-president, WazirX, a cryptocurrency exchange, concluded.

