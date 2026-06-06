Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal building at Daman’s Namo Airport. Highlighting the significance of the project, Modi said the modern terminal would cater to the growing infrastructure needs of the Union Territory and provide a boost to tourism and commercial activity in the region.

“Daman’s Namo Airport gets a modern terminal building that will cater to the growing infrastructure needs of this Union Territory. It will boost tourism and commercial activities,” the Prime Minister said after inaugurating the facility.

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Connecting the Metros

Commercial flight operations are set to begin soon with Alliance Air becoming the first carrier to launch scheduled services from the airport. The airline will initially connect Daman with Delhi, followed by flights to Mumbai and Ahmedabad using ATR aircraft. Industry officials indicated that additional airlines are expected to commence services in the coming months as traffic builds up.

From ATRs to Jetliners

The airport will initially handle ATR-72 operations through a shared runway arrangement with the Indian Coast Guard. However, plans for expansion are already in place. The Ministry of Defence has approved the extension of the runway from 1,800 metres to 2,400 metres, a move that will enable the airport to accommodate Airbus aircraft in the future, FE can confirm.

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Located in the Marwad area of Daman, the airport has been developed at a cost of ₹97 crore with funding from the Union Territory administration and support from the Centre. The new terminal is expected to improve connectivity for Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, while also serving nearby industrial centres such as Vapi.