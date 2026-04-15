CAE Simulation Training Private Limited (CSTPL), a joint venture between CAE and IndiGo parent InterGlobe Enterprises, has inaugurated a new pilot training centre in Mumbai, expanding domestic training capacity in India.

Spread across 44,000 sq ft, the facility is CSTPL’s fourth in India and is designed to deliver high-fidelity, simulator-based pilot training aligned with global safety and proficiency standards. The centre begins operations with one Airbus A320 full-flight simulator (FFS), with a second A320 simulator slated for commissioning later this year. The facility has the potential to scale up to six simulators over time, depending on market demand.

Scaling Simulation Capacity

With existing centres in Greater Noida, Gurugram and Bengaluru, CSTPL now operates a network with 16 full-flight simulators, which is expected to expand to 23 in the coming years. The Mumbai centre will offer a full suite of pilot training services, including type rating, recurrent training and proficiency checks, alongside Airbus, ATR and Boeing programmes delivered across its India network.

Aviation Talent Gap

According to Aviation Talent Forecast, the country will require around 22,000 new pilots by 2034 to sustain growth. Alexandre Prévost, President (Civil Aviation), CAE, said the new facility enhances the company’s ability to support India’s aviation expansion with advanced simulation capabilities. Aditya Pande, Group CEO, InterGlobe Enterprises, described the centre as a significant step in scaling capacity to address the industry’s growing demand for skilled pilots.

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Industry stakeholders attended the inauguration, marking the centre as a key addition to India’s aviation training infrastructure.