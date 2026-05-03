A 34-year-old passenger was arrested after he allegedly opened an emergency exit door on a taxiing aircraft at Chennai International Airport, leading to temporary disruption in flight operations, news agency PTI reported. The incident occurred after an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah had landed and was moving towards the terminal.

The aircraft, carrying 231 passengers, was on the taxiway when the man, a resident of Pudukkottai opened the exit door, prompting the pilot to immediately halt the plane and alert authorities, as per PTI. A formal complaint was also filed following the incident.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, including armed officers and bomb disposal experts, rushed to the spot, boarded the aircraft, and took the passenger into custody. Officials are currently questioning him and are also assessing his mental health, reports said.

Runway closure and immediate impact

Officials told Hindustan Times that the runway was closed for operations as the aircraft remained on the tarmac following the incident. Several flights were delayed or diverted due to the incident. Airport operations were reportedly restored around 4:35 am after the aircraft was towed away and moved to a parking bay.

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Flight delays and diversions reported

While the disruption was brief and did not cause major operational impact, some flight movements were temporarily shifted to a secondary runway during the closure. An incoming British Airways flight from London was diverted to Bengaluru, and at least five flights — including those bound for Doha, Ahmedabad and Dubai — were delayed by around 35 to 40 minutes.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident. Such actions are treated seriously due to the safety risks involved and their potential to disrupt airport operations.



(With inputs from PTI).