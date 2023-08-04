Moving towards Sustainable Aviation! 86 airports using green energy in India, 55 achieve 100% renewable power

In a significant move towards sustainable aviation, as many as 86 airports across the country are making strides in adopting green energy solutions, out of these, 55 airports in India have already achieved a remarkable milestone by ensuring that 100% of their energy consumption comes from renewable sources.

The statement was made by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Thursday (3 August).

“Presently, 86 airports across the country are using green energy out of which share of green energy in airport’s total energy consumption is 100 per cent for 55 airports,” the Union Minister informed.

Reducing carbon footprint

In a move for a better future, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has emphasized the importance of the reduction of carbon emissions at airports, which primarily stem from conventional energy sources. These airports are actively working to reduce their carbon footprint by replacing non-renewable energy with green alternatives.

The Union Minister highlighted that the prime source of carbon emission at airports is using conventional sources of energy; thus, replacing non-renewable energy with green power is helping reduce the airport’s carbon footprint.

“Therefore, MoCA has advised all the operational airports with scheduled operations and developers of the upcoming Greenfield Airports to work towards achieving Carbon Neutrality and Net Zero which inter-alia includes the use of green energy,” Singh said.

In the reply, MoCA also informed that airports across the globe are continuously focusing on using renewable or green energy.

Green shift across the globe

Airports across the globe are embracing the shift towards renewable and green energy, and the trend is observed in India as well.

Notably, various international airports, including Heathrow, Bristol, and London Gatwick in the United Kingdom, Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Athens in Greece, Oslo in Norway, Brussels in Belgium, Budapest in Hungary, Copenhagen in Denmark, San Diego in the United States, Vancouver in Canada, and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, have successfully attained Carbon Neutrality. This remarkable feat has been achieved through the implementation of diverse measures, primarily the widespread adoption of renewable energy sources.