IndiGo is scaling back its international operations for the July-September quarter, temporarily suspending flights to six Asian destinations. The airline will suspend services to Langkawi and Krabi from July 1, while flights to Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong and Shanghai will also be paused from the same date. Services to Siem Reap will be suspended from July 3. All six routes are expected to remain off the network until September 30, with bookings reopening from October 1.

The move marks the latest step in a broader capacity recalibration by IndiGo, which recently announced the suspension of its Manchester services from the end of August and the early return of one wet-leased Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to Norse Atlantic Airways.

Weak demand prompts network review

The airline attributed the latest network changes to what it described as an “incredibly challenging cost environment”, saying the adjustments were aimed at aligning capacity with prevailing market conditions while maintaining operational reliability.

The affected destinations are concentrated largely in Southeast Asia and China, popular leisure markets that have witnessed softer demand amid a traditionally weak travel quarter. The July-September period is typically one of the slowest for Indian airlines as the monsoon season dampens leisure travel and schools reopen after summer vacations.

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Rising costs amid regional uncertainty

The network cuts also come against the backdrop of continued uncertainty in West Asia. Airlines operating from India have faced longer flight times and higher operating costs in recent months due to airspace restrictions and regional geopolitical tensions.

The latest reductions follow a series of network adjustments made by the carrier over the past few months. Earlier this year, IndiGo began recalibrating capacity across its domestic and international network, reducing departures from cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata while increasing international frequencies from major hubs including Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Much of the redeployed capacity has been directed towards West Asian markets as airspace restrictions in parts of the region gradually ease.

The changes also mirror broader industry trends. Earlier this month, Air India announced a series of international flight reductions as carriers across the sector seek to balance operational resilience with rising costs and fluctuating demand.