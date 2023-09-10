Gujarat: Rajkot International Airport starts functioning, IndiGo to operate all its services from here – Details inside

Attention flyers! Gujarat’s Rajkot International Airport has commenced its flight operation from today onwards. The newly built airport is located on the Rajkot-Ahmedabad highway. It is 30 km away from the Rajkot City and the existing Rajkot Airport. For the convenience of passengers, the state government will operate bus service from ST bus stop to Rajkot International Airport daily, starting at 6 AM and at the interval of every two hours.

Rajkot Airport closed down:-

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has closed down the existing Rajkot Airport. Earlier, the AAI has said that the airport will cease operations once the functioning of the new Greenfield airport starts.

IndiGo to operate services from new airport:-

IndiGo airlines will operate all its services from the Rajkot International Airport. In a statement, the airlines said, “Effective 10th Sep, all scheduled flights will arrive and depart from Rajkot International airport.” The last flight from Rajkot Airport took off on September 08, 2023.

Cost of Rajkot International airport:-

The greenfield airport was dedicated to the nation on July 27, 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has been developed in a total land area of more than 2,500 acres and at a cost of more than Rs 1,400 crores. It includes construction of Runway, Apron, Parallel Taxi Track etc.

Also Read IndiGo revives onboard catering service for domestic and international flights! Know what has changed

Significance of Rajkot International airport:-

The Rajkot International Airport has been envisioned as a transportation hub for people traveling abroad from the state. With a total built-up area of 23,000 sqm (excluding basement), the terminal building of this international airport will be able to handle 1,800 passengers during peak hours.

Features of Rajkot International Airport:-

This new airport has an amalgamation of modern technology and sustainable features. The New Terminal Building (NITB) is equipped with various sustainability features such as Double Insulated Roofing System, skylights, LED Lighting, Low Heat Gain Glazing etc while the terminal building is GRIHA -4 compliant (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment).