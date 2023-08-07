Domestic airlines record over 330 cases of technical snags till July! Indigo leads the way – More details here

The government on Monday announced that domestic airlines this year till July, had encountered a total of 338 technical issues during the operation of planes.

In a written response to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen. (Retd) VK Singh explained that technical snags in aircraft could arise due to malfunctioning components or equipment installed on the plane, necessitating corrective action by the airlines before the aircraft can resume operations.

Indigo records the highest number of technical snags

During the period up to July 2023, IndiGo reported the highest count of technical snags at 206, followed by Air India with 49, Go Air with 22, SpiceJet with 21, and Akasa Air with 18. Furthermore, regulations mandate that operators must report all such occurrences to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

What were these technical issues?

These incidents may result from equipment malfunctions, weather conditions, and other factors. Certain actions, such as air turnbacks, aborted takeoffs, or go-arounds, are decisions made by pilots to ensure operational safety and prevent potential incidents or accidents, according to the minister.

In the preceding year, 2022, domestic airlines reported a total of 446 similar cases. Among them, IndiGo had the highest count at 215, followed by SpiceJet with 143, and Vistara with 97.

Addressing the government’s efforts to address technical faults, the minister informed the House that operators are required to promptly report all incidents occurring during aircraft operations to the DGCA. The responsibility for addressing technical malfunctions lies with the operators.

The DGCA conducts routine surveillance, including spot checks and night surveillance, to verify compliance with regulatory standards by operators and organizations. If an increased frequency of incidents suggests a potential departure from established procedures, the DGCA may initiate focused audit efforts.