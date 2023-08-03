Airlines in India struggle hard to cope with ‘off-peak season’; introduce attractive discounts to revive demand

Following the record-high airfares during the peak travel season in May, airline companies are now introducing discount offers to counter the typical slowdown in demand experienced during July and August. In an effort to boost ticket sales, these discounted rates aim to entice travelers during the traditionally slower months. By providing attractive deals, airlines hope to attract more passengers and stimulate travel demand during the off-peak period.

Here is a list of Airlines providing deals and discount offer:

Akasa Air

In celebration of completing a year of commercial operations, Akasa Air, India’s fastest-growing carrier, has unveiled a special anniversary sale. Travelers can now enjoy up to a 15% discount on flight tickets for 16 domestic destinations within the airline’s network. To avail of these exclusive offers, bookings can be made through Akasa Air’s app and website, and the promotion is valid until August 7. Passengers booking through the Akasa Air app can benefit from a waived convenience fee, resulting in additional savings of up to Rs 350 on each booking.

Vistara

During July, Vistara, a full-service carrier, introduced a “monsoon sale,” providing one-way domestic fares from as low as Rs 1,499 and all-inclusive return fares for international destinations starting at Rs 11,799.

As part of its 17th-anniversary celebrations, IndiGo, the largest carrier in the country, has launched a special promotion. Passengers booking tickets through the airline’s website and mobile application on August 2 and August 3 will enjoy a generous discount of 12%. The discount will subsequently reduce to 7% on August 4. This limited-time offer presents an excellent opportunity for travelers to avail discounted fares and celebrate with IndiGo during its milestone anniversary.

Airfares witnessed a significant decrease in July compared to their peak in April and May, which experienced soaring demand during the summer vacation period, leading to supply constraints. July and August are regarded as the lean season for travel. A noticeable decline in the number of flyers on July 31, with a total of 372,050 passengers recorded. This marked a nearly 14% drop compared to the record-breaking figure of nearly 432,000 passengers recorded in May, which had surpassed pre-Covid levels.