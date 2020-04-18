Top 10 original series on OTT: BARC-Nielsen report

The ranking is in order of time spent on a content aggregated across all users who watched that content.

With the extension of lockdown, people now have been staying at home and working from home for nearly a month. Due to this unprecedented situation, the streaming industry has seen a major spike in consumption patterns. Here are the top 10 original series that android users consumed in the last week from Amazon Prime, Hotstar, MX Player online, Netflix, Voot and Zee5. The ranking is in order of time spent on a content aggregated across all users who watched that content.

Money Heist, Netflix

A Spanish television heist crime drama series, Money Heist has emerged as the most watched original series among the android users and has become a sensation. The series traces two long-prepared heists led by the Professor, one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain. Consisting of four seasons, Money Heist is a fast-paced crime drama that does not want to miss binge-watching during lockdown.

2. Stranger Things, Netflix

Stranger Things is an American science fiction, drama-horror web television series set in the 1980s in a fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. The first season focuses on the investigation into the disappearance of a young boy amid supernatural events occurring around the town, including the appearance of a girl with psychokinetic abilities. With three seasons out, the webseries has garnered a record fanbase across the globe and has been a recipient of multiple awards and nominations including 31 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and four Golden Globe Award nominations.

3. Out of Love, Disney+Hotstar

Out of Love dives deep into the psychology of a broken family and how a vengeful, grieving and unhappy woman sets the record straight in her favour and does right by everyone else. The narrative follows the journey of the female protagonist Meera, played by Rasika Dugal, as she slowly discovers about her husband’s extra-marital affair and sets a path to exact her vengeance. The show is based on BBC’s Doctor Foster by Mike Bartlett.

4. Special Ops, Disney+Hotstar

Special Ops is an Indian espionage thriller series created by Neeraj Pandey featuring Kay Kay Menon as the lead. The webseries was released right at the time when cinema halls were shut down, which tipped the scale majorly in their advantage. The series follows Himmat Singh (Menon) who is a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent and his task force trying to capture the man behind the terror attacks in India.

5. Little Things, Netflix

Created by Pocket Aces with the third season being rolled out on Netflix, Little Things is a sweet story of a live-in couple in Mumbai showcasing their everyday life, providing viewers with a realistic and refreshing take on love and relationship.

6. Sex Education, Netflix

One of Netflix’s critcially and commercially successful teen comedy series, Sex Education is a must watch for all those who haven’t yet seen the series. The series follows the journey of a young, awkward teenage boy and his sex therapist mother in their adventures of setting up an underground sex therapy clinic at school. Awkward and funny, besides sex, the students also wade through and explore about young adult identity, sexuality, and friendship.

7. Asur, Voot

Asur is a slow-paced psychological thriller with Arshad Warsi in the lead. Released on Voot, the web-series opens with a gruesome murder of a woman whose mutilated and charred body is strung up as a scarecrow in a field. Playing on the Hindu mythology Asur (demons) and Devas (gods), the show takes a realistic turn as it blurs the line between good and evil.

8. Hostages, Disney+Hotstar

Directed by Sudhir Mishra, Hostages is an Indian crime thriller which is an official adaptation of an Israeli series of the same name. The series follows the dilemma of Dr Mira Anand, a surgeon who is scheduled to perform a routine operation on the chief minister. However, the night before the procedure, her family is taken hostage and she is ordered to assassinate her unwitting patient in order to save her family.

9. Narcos, Netflix

Narcos is an American crime drama web television series which follows the life and subsequent arrest of the Columbian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar.

10. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Prime Video

Jack Ryan is an American political thriller spy web television series, based on characters from the fictional “Ryanverse” created by Tom Clancy. Featuring John Krasinski as a CIA Analyst, the first season follows Krasinski as he is wrenched from the security of his desk job into the field after discovering a string of dubious bank transfers, which are being carried out by a rising Islamic extremist named Suleiman.

