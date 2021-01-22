Take 5: Shradha Agarwal, COO and strategy head, Grapes Digital

A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love
I love to binge-watch web shows on the weekends. In recent times, I’ve watched quite a few of them — Mirzapur, Money Heist, Sacred Games, Bad Boy Billionaires and Scam 1992.
A famous quote I swear by…
‘Whatever happened to you is only 10%; how you react to it is 90%’.
My wanderlust
My perfect go-to destination is Dubai. I simply love spending my vacations there. From sand dunes to skiing, beaches to highlands, hot air balloons to surfing, romantic dinners in the sky to theme parks — it has a lot to offer.
Indulgence is…
Italian and Asian food. My favourite dishes are sushi and ravioli.