  • MORE MARKET STATS

Take 5: Shradha Agarwal, COO and strategy head, Grapes Digital

By: |
January 22, 2021 6:46 AM

Her favourite go-to destination is Dubai

From Money Heist, to Sacred Games and Bad Boy Billionaires are some of her favourite showsFrom Money Heist, to Sacred Games and Bad Boy Billionaires are some of her favourite shows

On my bookshelf

I am currently reading the success story of Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, called The Everything Store.

Related News

A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love

I love to binge-watch web shows on the weekends. In recent times, I’ve watched quite a few of them — Mirzapur, Money Heist, Sacred Games, Bad Boy Billionaires and Scam 1992.

A famous quote I swear by…

‘Whatever happened to you is only 10%; how you react to it is 90%’.

My wanderlust

My perfect go-to destination is Dubai. I simply love spending my vacations there. From sand dunes to skiing, beaches to highlands, hot air balloons to surfing, romantic dinners in the sky to theme parks — it has a lot to offer.

Indulgence is…

Italian and Asian food. My favourite dishes are sushi and ravioli.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. Take 5 Shradha Agarwal COO and strategy head Grapes Digital
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Interview: Nikhil Rungta, country manager, Verizon Media
2Blogger’s Park: The cost of burnout
3Godrej Protekt’s new campaign aims to drive awareness around powder to liquid handwash