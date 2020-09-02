TAC Security appoints Chris Fisher as the new CMO

Fisher will be responsible for facilitating growth, sales, and marketing strategy for the organisation

Risk and vulnerability management company TAC Security has announced the appointment of Chris Fisher as its chief marketing officer. In his new role, Fisher will be responsible for facilitating growth, sales, and marketing strategy for the organisation. His area of focus will include ensuring compliance with company objectives such as revenue generation, cost reduction, and risk mitigation for the cybersecurity brand.

With more than 20 years of experience in marketing leadership, Fisher brings extensive management skills and essential know-how with eight years of dedicated enterprise security experience. He holds an MBA in Marketing and a BS degree in Computer Science from the University of Oregon. Prior to joining TAC Security, he served as the VP Marketing at Tripwire, a firm into critical cybersecurity practices. He has also closely worked with PWC, PacifiCorp, Tektronix, ProSoft and Spirion across different roles in the management and security divisions.

According to Trishneet Arora, founder and CEO, TAC Security, with Chris’ niche in both marketing and enterprise security, he is a valuable addition to the team. “Going forward, we require strong leaders to drive our business robustly at a global stage,” Arora added.

For Chris Fisher, as we step into the digital world in the new normal, cyber security will become an integral element of all businesses. “Currently, the industry is buzzing with enormous opportunities for innovation and growth. We, at the same time, have to keep up with the modern threat landscape and protect rapidly digitizing businesses. At TAC Security, I look forward to carving a strategy that enables businesses to achieve both overarching objectives simultaneously,” he stated.

Read Also: Advertisement on television rose 44% in August when compared to June’20: TAM AdEx



Read Also: Bausch + Lomb India urges consumers to ‘Live Better, Live Now’ in their new campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook