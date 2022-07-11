Meta India’s Sandeep Bhushan, on how video led advertisements drive consumer engagement across its brands

With newer formats of artificial reality and virtual reality AR/VR filters available, creators as well as brands seem to have leveraged the growing power of short-form videos to engage and grow their audience. According to Meta India, which has platforms such as Facebook Watch, Instagram Stories, Instagram Reels, users spend nearly 50% of their time consuming videos. “Consumers interact across various video formats. Each form creates engaging possibilities for brands to push their messaging forward. Brands are now able to see how to use our platforms– Facebook and Instagram- differently and customise their communication to maximum reach and engagement. We believe that video is the way to communicate on our platforms,” Sandeep Bhushan, director and head, global marketing solutions, Meta India told BrandWagon Online.

As per the social media company, six million Reels are being produced everyday, thereby leading to doubling of income of creators. Bhushan stated that the creator monetisation on Meta more than doubled last fiscal, thereby signaling the growth of the influencer ecosystem and creator led advertisements. Furthermore, brands that have partnered with domain-specific influencers have seen better engagement. The company runs in-stream ads on Facebook Watch and claims that these ads have delivered outcome. “On Watch, ad completion rates are upwards of 75% since the ads are placed in the middle of the video. Consumers stay with the ad because they are interested in the content before and after the ad,” Bhushan highlighted.

Outside of video led advertisement, Meta claims to have seen a rise in digital influence- a metric of how much consumers want to interact with businesses. For instance, more than three-fourth of users follow a brand even before seeing the ads. According to social media marketing and management dashboard Hootsuite, ads reach over 72% of Facebook’s monthly active users. The company claims to globally have 2.5 billion users, and in India, Facebook has 430 million users, thereby giving brands and marketers a large audience base to target. As per Bhushan, all brands including emerging ones are present on Meta’s platforms because they know that they can reach virtually every consumer that they need. “The magic sauce is how Facebook and Instagram are able to match the brands to consumers’ interest. We are in the service of business because our tools allow every business from the largest to the smallest to engage with the consumers in the most efficient fashion,” Bhushan claimed.

