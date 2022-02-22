L&K Saatchi & Saatchi names Neeraj Sharma as senior vice president

In this role, Sharma will be responsible for delivering outcomes that accelerate clients’ businesses

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi on Tuesday announced the appointment of Neeraj Sharma as senior vice president to strengthen its strategic planning team. In this role, Sharma will be responsible for driving the agency’s spirit of ‘Nothing Is Impossible’ by delivering outcomes that accelerate clients’ businesses. Sharma will work closely with Snehasis Bose, chief strategy officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and will be based out of Mumbai.



“Neeraj’s balanced belief in the ‘science’ of the business solve and the ‘art’ of the inspiring strategic solution resonated strongly with the two truths that have defined L&K Saatchi & Saatchi: our ability to offer solves that move the needle on the business and craft inspiring integrated communication strategies to bring the above-said solves to life. This coupled with his rooted, yet open collaborative spirit made him a must-have-propellant for L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s growth journey,” Bose said.



Sharma brings with him more than 15 years of experience. He started his professional journey with Draft FCB Ulka. Later, he worked across several agencies including DDB Mudra, Rediffusion and Ogilvy’s 82.5. He has worked on global brands such as Johnson & Johnson, Piaggio, Neutrogena, Franklin Templeton, Kraft Heinz, Cipla and Indian brands such as Bisleri, BoroPlus, ACC Cements and Parle.



“Every new place you join, you join in the hope of doing some amazing and effective work. I am excited about the ‘Power of One’ vision and its ability to create end-to-end solutions for our clients. Given the great brands L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has and is rapidly adding to its roster, this is a great opportunity for me to partner in remarkable integrated campaigns which deliver measurable business results,” Sharma said.

