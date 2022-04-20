Havas Media Group India launches Havas Content

Havas Media Group India has announced the launch of its specialised content division, Havas Content. The unit aims to focus on leveraging dynamic content to help brands create meaningful media experiences and make a meaningful difference in consumers’ lives.

Havas Content seeks to bridge the gap by offering meaningful content solutions that not only entertains but also educates, inspires, and helps consumers, maps brand’s performance to its content effectiveness and boosts business returns. Additionally, Havas Content aims to synergise with various content and media partners across traditional and digital platforms to provide a seamless consumer experience. Havas Content will be led by Uday Mohan, president and chief client officer, Havas Media Group India. To further strengthen the division, the agency has made two key hires. Prachi Narayan has joined as vice president, content and Shivani Kaushik as content manager, who will support Mohan in scaling this offering across Havas Media Group India’s client portfolio.

For Uday Mohan, in the new world order, consumers are constantly on the lookout for brands with a greater purpose, brands that can impact their lives positively. “Content has proved to be an important tool in making consumers see that purpose. With Indian brands becoming content-conscious, we believe this was the time for us to officially launch our content division in India. Bringing together the combined expertise of Havas Village, and the content powerhouse within the Vivendi network, we are confident Havas Content will become a one-stop-shop for all our client’s content needs,” he stated.

Narayan has work experience of over 16 years across top news networks, event organisations and creative solutions providers. She has juggled multiple roles as an anchor, reporter and producer in global English and Hindi news broadcasters like NDTV, CNBC-TV18, TV Today Network and Republic Media Network. She has also been at the helm of designing content strategies and delivering nationwide campaigns for India’s leading brands. While, Kaushik joins from Josh Talks where she was heading content for North.

For Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas Group India, the company understands the power of good content and the launch of Havas Content couldn’t have come at a better time. “The wide range of work that the team has done for a varied set of clients in the content space, and the impact it has made to our client’s business made it a logical step to launch this as a separate vertical and further scale it up. It’s another step towards further empowering the brands that partner with us, and help them craft more meaningful stories,” he stated.

Content has been an integral part of Havas Group’s Meaningful Brands proprietary study each year, Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, said. “In the past, the study has revealed that content is falling massively short of consumer expectations. With the current content overload, misinformation, fake news and the pandemic-driven shifts in consumer behaviour, it has become more imperative than ever to create differentiated content that not just grabs the consumer’s attention but also helps and rewards them, making the brand a seamless part of the consumer’s journey,” he added.

