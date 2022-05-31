Havas CX announces key appointments; strengthens leadership team in India

Havas CX has strengthened its leadership team with key appointments to build on the vertical’s existing momentum in India. The company has appointed Arunima Singh as vice president – customer success and Ashtad Gandhi as associate vice president – data and analytics. Both Singh and Gandhi will report to Prashant Tekwani, managing partner, Havas CX India.

Havas CX India has witnessed exponential growth in less than 2 years through massive business wins across Mumbai and New Delhi, Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India, said. “In addition, it has successfully built resonance in the industry through its annual report X Index. We understand that brands that get CX right will be the ones that stay relevant in the future, and therefore, our aim now is to scale up Havas CX to the next level and further expand both its expertise and our teams,” he added.

Part of the Havas CX global network, Havas CX India combines the power of data, technology, and design to create meaningful experiences and deliver value across the entire customer journey. Launched globally in 2020, Havas CX network spans across 18 major Havas Villages around the world with India being one of the key focus markets globally.

For Prashant Tekwani, managing partner, Havas CX India, over the past few years,the company has partnered with brands to create business solutions with data and technology playing an integral role. “As Arunima Singh and Ashtad Gandhi come on board, we’re embarking on the next phase of our rapid growth. The experience and expertise that both bring to the table will help us strengthen our offering further and empower us with the necessary tools to provide strong, strategic counsel to our clients,” he stated.

With over two decades of experience, Arunima Singh has been instrumental in creating effective campaigns for brands including Pidilite, Godrej Group, Parle, Kotak Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Kellogg’s, and Colgate, among others. In her current role, Singh will head the business operations to streamline the process and work closely with the India Havas Creative team/Havas Village India to expand Havas CX’s scope across the group. She moves into Havas CX from Havas Life Sorento.

Ashtad Gandhi has over a decade of experience in solving business problems with solutions that connect with their customers. At Havas CX, he will lead the data and analytics wing to build and develop the practice and enhance the customer-centricity of all offerings through data-led processes that’ll help clients arrive at better decisions. He moves to Havas CX from Publicis.

