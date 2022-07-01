Go Digit rolls out latest brand campaign

Go Digit General Insurance has launched its new brand campaign “Do the Digit Digit” featuring brand ambassador Virat Kohli. Since its inception in 2017, Digit has focused on simplifying insurance to help more Indians understand the importance of having adequate financial cushion. The film shows people and elements gradually turning into the colour Amber, representing Digit’s presence along the length and breadth of the country. “Over the last 4.5 years, we have stuck to our mission of making insurance simple and accessible. Our customer base today is a testament to our efforts and the new brand campaign is a celebration of this milestone. The collective trust of our customers and partners has helped Digit scale in a way that the company is now present across most geographies and what better way to commemorate this than a catchy new anthem and hook step by everyone’s favourite, Virat Kohli,” Tanya Marwah, vice president, and head – brand marketing, Digit Insurance, said.

Set in the hustle and bustle of Indian cities, Digit’s new campaigns showcases the company’s scale and presence across geographies and demographics. From autorickshaw drivers and travelers to patients and new mothers, Kohli is seen doing the signature step with people from different states and cultures. The jingle highlights Digit’s lines of business and the ease that comes with buying insurance from the company, given how it has leveraged technology to scale and streamline its business operations.

According to the company, Digit clocked in Rs 5,268 crore in yearly revenue in FY21-22, making the insurer one of the fastest private general insurers to achieve this milestone. Led by its motor, property and health lines of business, the company claims to have reported a growth of 62% in FY21-22, while the overall industry growth stood at 10.9%.

For Virat Kohli, just like in cricket, insurance companies, too, must evolve with the changing times to bring forward their A-game. “You have to be disruptive in a way that brings real change and makes sense to people. Digitising insurance was much needed, and I am glad Digit has been able to achieve this successfully,” he added.

