FCB Interface appoints Aditi Patwardhan as the chief strategy officer

In her new role, Patwardhan will be leading the strategy mandate to drive the next level of growth for the agency

FCB Interface has appointed Aditi Patwardhan as the chief strategy officer with an aim to provide strategic partnership to its clients. In her new role, Patwardhan will be leading the strategy mandate to drive the next level of growth for the agency. She will be based out of the Mumbai office.

For Joe Thaliath, vice chairman and CEO, FCB Interface, Patwardhan is a strong believer and practitioner of media-agnostic solutions to real problems. Her well-rounded experience and expertise is indeed a perfect fit to lead the agency in its next phase of growth. “With Aditi Patwardhan on board, I look forward to some scintillating work emanating from razor-sharp strategy,” Robby Mathew, vice chairman and chief creative office, FCB Interface, said.

A brand and business builder, Aditi Patwardhan’s strength lies in joining the dots between consumer, culture and creative. This expertise comes from her rich 25 years of solid marketing and advertising experience. Patwardhan has worked with multiple agencies including Lowe Lintas and Leo Burnett. She has partnered with global brands for multinationals like Unilever, P&G. Whisper, Fair & Lovely, Pureit, Knorr, Kissan & McDonald’s. Her marketing stints include DCW Home Products, International Bestfoods, Dabur India and Mattel. Having been on both sides of the table, she is well versed in the intricacies of business and the pressures of P&L.

“The agency’s strong strategy fundamentals and client partnerships made for a natural fit. But it’s the strong solutioning focus of the much awarded ideas like the ‘Punishing Signal” that excites me. Solutions- that are at the confluence of human truths, problem-solving and technology. I look forward to the mandate of taking the momentum to next level and sharpening the strategy offering. We are in process of building a powerhouse planning team which offers clients multidisciplinary competencies. Powered by the strong philosophy of Brand Bedrock and a suite of tools that have proven results within the network,” Aditi Patwardhan, chief strategy officer, FCB Interface, highlighted.

