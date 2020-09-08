Airtel joins hands with VOOT to bring content to Airtel Xstream

The content from VOOT will be available in seven languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi.

Telecom company Airtel partners with streaming platform Voot to bring more premium digital content onto Airtel Xstream platform. Under the partnership, Airtel Xstream users will get access to VOOT content across multiple screens – on TV over the Airtel Xstream Box as part of the Airtel Xstream Bundle, as well as on the smartphone with the Airtel Xstream app. “We are on a mission to deliver best-in-class digital entertainment experience to our users and make Airtel Xstream app the go to destination for India’s entertainment needs,” Nupur Chaturvedi, head, Content business and partnerships, Bharti Airtel, said.

Viacom18’s Voot has a rich library of content which includes movies, originals, new episodes of their shows from Colors, MTV India and other Viacom-18 owned TV channels such as Splitsvilla, MTV Roadies, Naagin, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Choti Sarrdaarni, Bahu Begum, Bepannah in Hindi, the upcoming season of Bigg Boss as well as many regional language shows. Airtel Xstream users can also enjoy a host of English shows like Feet Up with Stars, Work it Up with Sophie, BFF’s with Vogue, VH1 Inside Access with Miss Malini, Urban Wanderers and Trend Setters, among others. The content from VOOT will be available in seven languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi.

VOOT have been keeping the country’s spirits high during these challenging times through various partnerships to bring meaningful and entertaining content to its viewers, Gourav Rakshit, COO, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said. “Given the exponential demand for content, our collaboration with Airtel Xstream will help us reach and deliver our content experience to a larger audience base. We are elated to partner with a likeminded brand who resonate our ideologies and is sure to help us make content viewing an enriching and engaging experience for all our viewers,” he added.

