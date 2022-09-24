How metaverse could be a game changer for NFT gaming

By Yash Pariani

While most industries suffered a major setback due to the pandemic, the gaming industry was on the opposite side of the spectrum. There was a surge in the number of gamers as gaming was seen as a good way to relieve stress and kill time during the lockdown. The online gaming industry clocked in a revenue of an estimated $21.1 billion in 2020 globally. When compared to the previous year, it accounted for an unprecedented 21.9 per cent surge. As opposed to traditional gaming, which offered limited engagement to gamers, technological innovations have heralded a new era in the gaming world. From metaverse, NFT gaming, AI and virtual world interaction to cloud gaming and VR, you name it, you get it.

NFT game development for the metaverse has become the talk of the town these days because it has a lot to offer to the modern-day gamers, developers and industry players. The games built on this technology boast a better gaming experience and are more entertaining.

Metaverse and NFT gaming

If we visualize the future of NFT game development for the metaverse, there’s certainly no end. NFTs serve as a depiction of in-game virtual goods or items that may be purchased or sold in the real world. As a result, this creates an altogether new market for developers and gamers. Additionally, users could access their chosen blockchain gaming platforms and play games there using NFTs from the metaverse. The cherry on the cake is that players can integrate their in-game awards into the metaverse and spend them however they see fit.

Impact of NFT metaverse on future gaming

One way that NFTs have altered the gaming business is the possibility of playing to earn. Players that hold NFTs get access to a variety of gaming products and exclusive in-game content. Play-to-earn NFT games are not new to the market; the only difference is that the availability of blockchain technology and the ability to use metaverse tokens for various uses have increased trading volume. Additionally, the metaverse has improved the interaction among gamers by providing them with real-world gaming experiences. It is safe to state that NFTs and the metaverse cover the whole online gaming landscape.

Apart from that, NFT and Metaverse in the gaming paradigm are used to identify each player’s unique identity. To enter and navigate the metaverse, NFTs serve as access tokens. This method encourages NFT gaming, which is improved by blockchain gaming.

Road Ahead

The gaming industry has come a long way from limited player involvement to real-world gaming experience with increased interaction. NFT game development for the metaverse has gained attention since the games based on this technology are more thrilling and captivating. It is harmless to assume that NFTs and the metaverse cover the entire digital landscape of gaming ventures. And if we see the future of metaverse and NFT gaming, sky’s the limit.

The author is co-founder and CEO, House of Gaming

