Cryptocurrency-based Delphi Labs to start research on Cosmos ecosystem

Cryptocurrency research firm Delphi Digital has moved the attention of its research and development (R&D) protocol Delphi Labs to the Cosmos ecosystem, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Delphi Labs is Delphi Digital’s protocol R&D unit, with a reported team of close to 50 members towards incubation of Web3.0 primitives. Previously, the R&D unit had its focus towards researching and developing protocols on Terra but had to look at other ecosystems post its collapse in May. Founded in 2018, Delphi Digital is an independent research and investment firm which gives institutional-grade analysis regarding the digital asset market, which unveiled its Labs segment in 2021.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, through a recent report, Delphi Digital stated that its team went through different blockchain ecosystems to determine which was the most suitable for its needs, mainly in relation to decentralised finance (DeFi) but finally decided on the Cosmos ecosystem. Delphi Labs took the decision of labelling Cosmos as the appropriate ecosystem to focus its R&D on. The firm also focused on speed, chain liquidity, decentralisation, cross-chain interoperability, technical maturity, code portability, among others, as factors in its decision to back Cosmos.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Delphi Digital made suggestions that despite Ethereum hosting the maximum of decentralised applications (dApps), speed and cost of Ethereum base layer usage is the problem behind the blockchain which causes poor user experience. The report mentioned that rollups permit Ethereum to get over this problem but looks at interoperability between chains and outages as drawbacks. Polygon, Optimism, Starknet, Cosmos, Avalanche, Solana, Polkadot, Near, Celestia, were all mentioned in the report, with Cosmos receiving the highest overall.

