Travel technology companies are increasingly exploring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve booking systems, customer experience, and operational efficiency as the industry adapts to changing traveller expectations.

In this direction, travel technology company Travelport, IT services firm Cognizant, and AI company Anthropic have announced a strategic partnership to develop an AI-powered travel ecosystem aimed at modernising travel technology platforms, according to an official statement.

Under the collaboration, Travelport will work with Cognizant to integrate Anthropic’s Claude AI models into its platform. The companies said the initiative is expected to improve the development, testing, and operation of AI-driven services for airlines, hotel companies, travel management companies (TMCs), and online travel agencies.

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According to the companies, the AI-enabled platform will help automate several manual processes currently handled by travel agents. These include recommending travel options, simplifying ticket rebooking and exchange procedures, and issuing alerts related to possible travel disruptions.

Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer of Cognizant, said “the travel sector relies on highly complex technology infrastructure” and added that “companies investing in modern systems today are likely to shape the future of the industry”.

Travelport CEO John Mangelaars said businesses “that are able to adapt quickly to AI-driven technologies will play a key role in defining the next phase of travel technology.”

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The companies stated that the first customer-facing AI features developed under the partnership are expected to be introduced later this year.