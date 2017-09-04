UN chief Antonio Guterres condemns North Korea nuclear test, says it is ‘profoundly destabilizing’

He called on the country’s leadership to cease such acts (Reuters)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned North Korea’s nuclear test on Sunday as “profoundly destabilizing for regional security” and called on the country’s leadership to cease such acts, his spokesman said in a statement. “This act is yet another serious breach of the DPRK’s international obligations and undermines international non-proliferation and disarmament efforts. This act is also profoundly destabilizing for regional security,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. North Korea is also known as the DPRK.