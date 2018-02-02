North Korea accuses US of undermining inter-Korean reconciliation process

The US is openly stating that it will conduct a large-scale aggressive joint military exercise against North Korea immediately after the Winter Olympic Games, Ri said.

Ri Yong Ho, Foreign Minister of North Korea, has accused the US of undermining the inter-Korean reconciliation process and aggravating the situation in the Korean Peninsula.

In a letter sent to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday, Ri said “good results are borne in the inter-Korean dialogue” and the easing of tension on the Korean peninsula was welcomed by the international society, Xinhua reported citing Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The US authorities, however, are “seeking to intentionally aggravate the situation by introducing the strategic assets including nuclear powered aircraft carrier strike groups into the vicinity of the Korean peninsula at a time when north and south of Korea are charting a course of peace together,” Ri said.

“In view of its nature and contents, scope of troop and war equipment being introduced, the US current moves of military reinforcements are designed to make preemptive strike against North Korea,” Ri said.

The US is also openly stating that it will conduct a large-scale aggressive joint military exercise against North Korea immediately after the Winter Olympic Games, he added.

Ri called on the UN not to “keep silent as to the US dangerous game of aggravating situation in and around the Korean peninsula and driving the whole world into a possible disaster of nuclear war.

Ri requested Guterres to take up at the UN Security Council “the issue of welcoming the process of improved inter-Korean relations and discouraging the neighbouring countries from disturbing the process.”