The US Supreme Court has agreed to review a Trump administration policy that allows immigration authorities to detain some immigrants without giving them a chance to seek release on bond. The case could have a significant impact on Indians living in the US, particularly those who entered the country without inspection and have pending immigration or asylum cases. The Supreme Court’s decision will determine whether immigrants arrested inside the US can ask an immigration judge for a bond hearing while they challenge possible deportation.

Why the Supreme Court is hearing the case

The case comes after federal appeals courts reached different conclusions on whether the government can hold these immigrants without bond hearings. Judges in nine of the 11 federal appeals circuits have ruled that immigrants are entitled to bond hearings under federal law. The 5th and 8th circuits have taken the opposite position, ruling that certain immigrants accused of entering or remaining in the US illegally must remain in detention while their deportation cases are pending.

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to settle the dispute. Administration lawyers told the court that the disagreement is creating different immigration rules in different parts of the country.

“The result is an unworkable patchwork of inconsistent immigration enforcement, where aliens present without admission are subject to mandatory detention in some circuits but are entitled to bond hearings and often released in others,” administration lawyers wrote.

The administration also said federal courts have received thousands of petitions from immigrants challenging its interpretation of immigration law.

What the Trump administration changed

The dispute centres on how the government interprets a 1996 immigration law. The Trump administration has argued that some immigrants already living in the US should be treated as “applicants for admission”. Under federal immigration law, applicants for admission can be subject to mandatory detention while their cases are decided in immigration court.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement adopted this interpretation last year. Immigration judges then began ordering mandatory detention in cases covered by the policy. The approach is different from how previous administrations generally handled many immigrants without criminal records who were arrested away from the US border. Those immigrants could usually ask an immigration judge for a bond hearing. The administration now wants to apply mandatory detention more broadly, including to some people who have lived in the US for years.

Why Indians are affected

Indian nationals are among those caught up in the dispute. A federal court in Pennsylvania ordered a bond hearing for an Indian national who was arrested inside the US. The court ruled that because he was not a new arrival at the border, he was entitled to a hearing.

Courts in several states also ordered bond hearings or the release of Indian detainees during a single week in February, according to reports cited by The News Minute and other Indian media outlets.

People who entered the US without inspection are particularly exposed to the policy. This includes some Indian nationals who entered through the southern US border and later applied for asylum or remained in the country while pursuing immigration cases. The policy can affect people who have lived in the US for years if the government considers them “applicants for admission”.

What happens if the government wins

If the Supreme Court upholds the administration’s interpretation, some immigrants could remain in detention for the entire duration of their deportation cases without an immigration judge holding a bond hearing. Immigration cases can take months or even years to resolve.

For affected Indian families, prolonged detention could mean separation from spouses and children, loss of jobs and homes, and mounting legal costs. Some detainees could also face greater pressure to accept deportation or voluntary departure while their cases are pending.

People with valid immigration status, including many H-1B, L-1 and F-1 visa holders and green card holders without violations, are generally not the primary target of this policy. Individual immigration circumstances, including status violations and overstays, can change how the rules apply.

What happens if the challengers win

If the challengers prevail, immigrants covered by the case would retain the ability to ask an immigration judge for release on bond while their deportation cases continue. The American Civil Liberties Union is representing the immigrants challenging the policy. The ACLU has argued that the administration’s interpretation should not be used to deny bond hearings to people who were arrested inside the US simply because they entered without inspection. The Supreme Court’s ruling will determine how the federal government can use mandatory detention against this group of immigrants.

Other major cases before the Supreme Court

The immigration case is among several major disputes involving the Trump administration and US policy that could come before the Supreme Court. The justices are also considering whether to hear cases involving prediction markets and a Texas law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public school classrooms.

The court’s new term begins next week. The justices already have about two dozen cases on their docket and are expected to decide whether to take up additional cases in the coming days. The Supreme Court typically hears around 70 cases during each term.