Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has expanded its operational battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity to 6.63 GWh, taking its share to more than half of India’s operational BESS capacity of about 12.6 GWh, as the company rapidly scales storage alongside its renewable energy portfolio.

The capacity has nearly doubled from 3.55 GWh in June 2026, with the company now achieving almost 70% of its FY27 target of adding over 10 GWh of battery storage capacity.

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The 6.63 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at Khavda, Gujarat, can store enough clean electricity to power around two million homes a day and support the peak electricity demand of cities such as Nagpur, Patna or Vizag for several hours, AGEL said on Thursday.

“Reaching 6.63 GWh of operational battery storage in just 14 months is a significant milestone for AGEL and India’s clean energy transition,” said Sagar Adani, executive director, Adani Green Energy.

“At this scale, storage can make renewable power firmer, more reliable and dispatchable when the grid needs it,” he said.

AGEL achieved the milestone within 14 months of commencing on-site BESS construction at Khavda, while its latest capacity addition was commissioned within 10 months of construction starting. The company said the Khavda installation is the world’s largest operational battery energy storage system at a single location.

The storage facility is integrated with AGEL’s renewable energy development at Khavda, where it is developing a 30 GW renewable energy plant across 538 sq km of barren land.

AGEL is targeting 50 GWh of storage capacity over the next five years and is also pursuing pumped-storage projects as part of its plan to build firm and dispatchable renewable power capacity.

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“As India’s power demand grows, we will continue to scale energy storage solutions, both battery and pumped storage to support a more resilient, lower-carbon grid,” Adani said.

The BESS uses lithium-ion battery technology, integrated with energy management systems and automated telemetry to manage charging and discharging, optimise system performance and support grid services. Battery storage can help manage peak demand, improve grid stability, and reduce renewable energy curtailment.