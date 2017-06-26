Mark Zuckerberg takes dig at Donald Trump, posts picture having Iftar dinner with Somalian refugees

Even Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg recently shared a photo of his first Iftar dinner with a group of Somali refugees in Minneapolis. With this step Zuckerberg asserted his stand and support for the cause.(Facebook)

When US President Donald Trump imposed the controversial travel ban on six Muslim-majority nations, the Silicon Valley chiefs were the first ones to oppose this step vehemently. Entrepreneurs like Elon Musk and Tim Cook slammed the move and promised to help their employees in the best possible way. Even Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg recently shared a photo of his first Iftar dinner with a group of Somali refugees in Minneapolis. With this step Zuckerberg asserted his stand and support for the cause.

Zuckerberg in a heartfelt message on Facebook wrote, “Thanks to my hosts for being so gracious at the very end of Ramadan. I left impressed by your strength and resilience to build a new life in an unfamiliar place, and you are a powerful reminder of why this country is so great.” Zuckerberg shared the post along with a picture which has taken the internet by a storm.

Though Zuckerberg’s post did not openly criticise anyone, however it had a message in disguise. His post, besides carrying a social note, also had an indirect message for POTUS. Indian Express further quoted Zuckerberg saying, “When I asked one man, who had spent 26 years in a refugee camp, whether America now felt like home, he gave a simple and profound answer: ‘Home is where you are free to do what you want. Yes, this feels like home.” Zuckerberg’s meeting with the Somalian refugees is noteworthy since Somalia is one of the six countries President Trump has proposed to impose a ban on.

The Facebook co-founder was one of the first entrepreneurs to have addressed the issue publicly. In one of his posts earlier, he wrote,“We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat.” The humanitarian step taken by Facebook CEO has gained him applauses from across the world. His step against Islamophobia had supporters urging people to stand against it and make the world a better place by doing away with hatred and prejudice.