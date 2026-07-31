US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a new initiative called Freedom Haulers, a programme aimed at helping military veterans transition into trucking jobs while tightening enforcement against immigrant commercial drivers.

Announcing the initiative alongside Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling, Trump said the administration wants to replace “illegal alien” truck drivers with American veterans.

“Thank you all for being here as we take action to get illegal alien truck drivers off the American roadways. We’re doing a very strong movement, and we have had such support for this, and replace them with proud American veterans. And it’s about time,” Trump said.

What will change for veterans?

The initiative expands access to commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) for veterans. The US Department of Transportation will extend the waiver period for expedited CDLs from 12 months to 24 months after a veteran leaves active-duty service. Veterans who did not drive heavy commercial vehicles during their military service will also be offered CDL training to help them qualify for trucking jobs.

The Department of Veterans Affairs said the GI Bill will cover up to 100 per cent of CDL tuition for programmes approved by a state approving agency.

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Why is the Trump administration launching the programme?

The White House said the initiative is designed to strengthen the trucking workforce, improve highway safety and create more job opportunities for veterans.

“President Trump’s administration has made our roads safer by taking illegal alien, non-English-speaking truck drivers off America’s highways. Now, through the ‘Freedom Haulers’ initiative, the president is expanding opportunities for our veterans by making it easier to obtain commercial driver’s licenses once they conclude their service,” White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told Fox News Digital.

“By leading a multi-agency process spanning the departments of Transportation, Labor, Veterans Affairs and War, President Trump is bolstering America’s trucking industry, which is crucial to strong supply chains, while helping our nation’s heroes transition to civilian life with quality, good-paying jobs,” Kelly added.

What action has the administration taken against commercial drivers?

The Department of Transportation said it has removed more than 24,000 commercial driver’s licenses from the nation’s highways under stricter enforcement of English-language proficiency requirements.

Officials also cancelled more than 28,000 additional CDLs after determining they had been improperly issued to noncitizen truck drivers.

The administration says these measures are part of its effort to improve road safety while ensuring commercial driving jobs are filled by qualified drivers.

Which agencies and companies are taking part?

The initiative involves the White House and the Departments of Transportation, Defense, Labor and Veterans Affairs.

Transportation company Werner Enterprises has announced that it will hire 1,400 veterans and veteran spouses through the programme.

Meanwhile, Indiana, Wyoming, Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Maryland are set to join the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Even Exchange Program, which helps military truck drivers transfer their experience into civilian trucking careers.