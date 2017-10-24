In crackdown against corruption, China punished over 1.3 mn officials over 5 years. (Reuters)

It is nothing but a shocking news. What has been revealed today is the fact that China has punished a massive 1.3 million officials in the crackdown against corruption over the last 5 years. The central figure in that assault on graft is none other than President Xi Jinping. Reuters reports that in the Constitution of China has been suitably amended to continue this fight into the future. Meanwhile, China’s ruling Communist Party enshrined President Xi Jinping’s political thought into its constitution on Tuesday, putting him in the same company as the founder of modern China, Mao Zedong, and cementing his power ahead of a second five-year term, as per Reuters. A key Xi ally, top corruption fighter Wang Qishan, will not be on the new Politburo Standing Committee, the apex of power in China, to be revealed on Wednesday as he was not among those named on Tuesday to the 204-member Central Committee, the report added.

Whether or not the powerful Wang would remain on the Standing Committee, which currently has seven members, despite being beyond the customary retirement age of 69, had been among the key questions to be answered at the week-long party congress, which ended on Tuesday. Wang could still assume another senior role over the next few months.

As expected, the party unanimously passed an amendment to include “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era” as one of its guiding principles. The party will announce its new Standing Committee, headed by Xi on Wednesday, culminating a twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle.