Indian Railways is looking to expand the use of technology, improve coordination between security agencies and involve local communities to strengthen passenger safety across its network, reported The Indian Express.

These measures were discussed at the 8th All India Conference of Government Railway Police (GRP) Chiefs, which concluded in New Delhi on October 23.

The conference was chaired by Railway Protection Force (RPF) Director General Sonali Mishra and attended by Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar, Railway Board members, and GRP chiefs from states and Union Territories.

Among the key proposals and initiatives discussed were drone-assisted surveillance, the integration of GRP personnel with the RailMadad grievance platform, measures to prevent stone-pelting on trains and improved crowd management during the festive rush. Officials also examined community-based programmes aimed at reducing unsafe activities around railway tracks.

Drone surveillance, RailMadad integration to strengthen security

South Central Railway presented its ‘Pink Patrol: Eyes in the Sky, SHAKTI on the Ground’ initiative, which combines drone-based monitoring with rapid-response teams operating under the SHAKTI framework. The model seeks to improve surveillance and support security personnel on the ground, while highlighting a women-led approach to railway security.

Another key development discussed was the integration of Government Railway Police personnel into the RailMadad platform by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS). The move is intended to improve the handling of passenger complaints, enable faster information-sharing and strengthen grievance monitoring.

Officials also discussed ways to prevent stone-pelting on trains, including identifying vulnerable locations for targeted patrolling, improving surveillance and taking strict action against offenders. Community outreach and awareness campaigns targeting young people were highlighted as ways to discourage such incidents. Better coordination between the RPF and GRP was identified as important for strengthening preventive measures.

The conference also examined the need for joint training of RPF and GRP personnel, measures to prevent sabotage and timely sharing of information related to narcotics detection.

Railways focuses on festive crowd control and child safety

With passenger traffic rising during festivals such as Diwali and Chhath, the conference highlighted the importance of advance planning and coordinated crowd management at stations.

Northern Railway’s Delhi Division shared its experience of working with Delhi Police, GRP and Delhi Metro authorities to manage passenger movement during peak periods. The measures discussed included CCTV monitoring, public announcements, barricades, designated holding areas and dedicated control rooms. Coordinated deployment of security personnel and regulated passenger movement were identified as key requirements for safe station operations.

Central Railway’s Pune Division presented Project DISHA, short for Dedicated Initiative for Safety, Harmony & Awareness. The programme focuses on children living near railway tracks and uses educational and recreational activities, safety awareness sessions and community engagement to encourage safer behaviour around railway infrastructure.

Project DISHA involves NGOs, National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers and local communities. It aims to discourage railway-track trespassing, stone-pelting, theft and other unsafe activities that can endanger lives and disrupt railway operations.

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The initiatives discussed at the conference reflect the Railways’ focus on combining technology, inter-agency coordination and community participation to address security risks, improve passenger grievance redressal and maintain safer railway operations.