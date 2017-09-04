Failure to curb North Korea’s nuclear pursuits result of miscalculations: US think tank

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (Reuters)

The inability of the international community to slow and reverse North Korea’s nuclear pursuits is the result of “miscalculations” by many actors in the US, Japan and South Korea, a top American think tank has said. North Korea yesterday carried out its most powerful nuclear test to date, claiming to have developed an advanced hydrogen bomb that could sit atop an intercontinental ballistic missile. The Arms Control Association (ACA) said the latest test by North Korea has created a new and dangerous ear in East Asia.

“After more than two decades of efforts, North Korea has a dangerous nuclear strike capability that can hold key targets outside of its region at risk,” it said.

“The inability of the international community to slow and reverse North Korea’s nuclear and missile pursuits is the result of missteps and miscalculations by many actors, including the previous two US administrations—George W Bush and Barack Obama—as well as previous Chinese, Japanese, and South Korean governments,” the ACA said.

The crisis has now reached a very dangerous phase in which the risk of conflict through miscalculation by either side is unacceptably high, it said, adding that US President Donald Trump and his advisers need to curb the impulse to threaten military action, which only increases this risk.

After Pyongyang tested the nuclear weapon, US Defence Secretary James Mattis said the US has “many military options” on North Korea and threatened Pyongyang with “a massive military response” if a US territory or US allies are targeted.