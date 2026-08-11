The global markets are trading on a cautious note. The Asian peers are negative in the morning trade, while the US Futures are muted. Indian investor sentiment is following the same. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a quiet start for Indian markets. It is down 12 points or 0.05%.

Earlier on Monday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 0.05% higher at 24,583, while the BSE Sensex closed 0.6% higher at 78,542.

Key global and domestic cues for August 11, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened Tuesday’s trade lower. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. The Kospi was down 0.76%, while the small-cap Kosdaq lost 1.4%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures edged higher, compared to the index’s last close of 25,937.49.

US Futures on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the US futures were trading on a subdued note. Futures tied to the S&P 500 index surged 0.03%, while Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.13%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures shed 0.06%.

US market on Monday

On Monday, the S&P 500 index slipped 0.06% to end at 7,753.11, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.32% to 26,605.36. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 60.95 points, or 0.11%, closing at 53,975.98.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 0.09% to trade at $82.06 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures were trading 0.07% lower at $87.66, above the psychologically important level of $85. They jumped 4% in the last 12 hours. On COMEX, crude prices traded 0.18% higher at $82.28 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,471.10 an ounce, up 1.16%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,40,305 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen 0.77% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,52,800 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,14,795.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded 1.18% higher at $66.04 per troy ounce.

In India, the silver rate surged 2.23% to Rs 2.37 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 1,974.76 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 1,290.29 crore on August 10, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.04% lower at 99.78. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.09% to close at 95.30 to the dollar on August 10.

Top sectors in Monday’s trade

The Shipbuilding sector’s stocks surged the most in Monday’s trade, rising 5.65% in market capitalisation. Further, Space stocks were followed by the Shipping sector stocks, which were further followed by the Defence stocks. However, the Glass sector stocks fell the most, declining 1.7%.