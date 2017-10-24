China must cease predatory trade practices: US

The US today asked China to provide fair and reciprocal treatment to US firms and cease predatory trade and investment practices. (Image: Reuters)

The US today asked China to provide fair and reciprocal treatment to US firms and cease predatory trade and investment practices. The American message comes ahead of US President Donald Trump’s maiden trip to China next month. It also comes less than a week after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson accused China on indulging in “predatory economics”. A senior Trump administration official, during a briefing with White House reporters, said Trump during his meetings with top Chinese official will seek to secure China’s commitments to exert more pressure on North Korea and to rebalance US-China economic relations.

“The visit will send a clear message that for bilateral economic relations to be sustainable over the long term, China must provide fair and reciprocal treatment to US firms and cease predatory trade and investment practices,” the senior administration official said. Trump is expected to arrive in China on a state visit on November 8. Responding to a question, the official said the US was encouraged by the steps that China has taken to date on addressing American concerns on North Korean issues. “But it’s clear that all of us have to do quite a bit more in order to bring maximum pressure to bear on North Korea. We hope to begin a peaceful resolution of what is a very dangerous situation there,” the official said.

Along with North Korea, trade would be at the top of Trump’s agenda with Chinese leadership. “I will say that the thing that is on the president’s mind regarding the economic relationship with China is, first and foremost, the colossal deficit,” the official said. “The focus of the visit will be on our economic relationship; it’s going to be on North Korea. Trump will have the opportunity to hear firsthand from President Xi his priorities, coming out of the 19th Party Congress, which wraps up this week,” the official said.