Although the United States and Iran appear to have hit a wall regarding their own peace talks amid the ongoing spate of strikes traded by both sides, Donald Trump and his Board of Peace claimed responsibility for a breakthrough in the Israel-Gaza crisis. On Thursday (US time), the American president announced that an agreement had been reached, under which the Palestinian militant group Hamas and other such groups would be completely disarmed in Gaza.

Trump-led Board of Peace speaks on Gaza agreement’s implementation

Taking to his Truth Social platform, he hailed it as a “major milestone in the implementation of the Trump 20-Point Plan” to end Israel’s war in Gaza. Thanking mediators Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, he added, “This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian ‌government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people.”

“At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves,” Trump wrote further.

According to Trump’s admission, the supposed peace deal between the two sides would be implemented in phases. Israeli forces would also be required to withdraw as disarmament is completed. As part of the plan, an International Stabilisation Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to secure the circumstances.

Meanwhile, Trump’s so-called Board of Peace issued a statement saying that its “focus now turns to implementation.”

“For the first time, Hamas officially has committed to an actionable plan for relinquishing all its weapons, which will be followed by Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. It holds the promise of delivering significant benefits to the people of Gaza, who have waited for too long for a better future, and security to the people of Israel,” it said in a social media post.

It also indicated that Hamas had accepted a “detailed roadmap” designed to implement the Gaza ceasefire in phases. Prior reports have long shown that the Trump administration’s plan for Gaza also includes a cohesive reconstruction from the ground up.

“Our focus now turns to implementation. The Board of Peace has worked closely with the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG). It will soon begin a phased transition toward full authority, backed by the International Stabilisation Force (ISF), and will accelerate implementation of the rule of law, security, and humanitarian improvement in Gaza,” the statement added.

Where do Israel and Hamas stand?

According to a Times of Israel report, an Israeli official slammed the supposed breakthrough in peace talks, stressing that the Board of Peace’s disarmament proposal didn’t meet its demands for Gaza’s complete demilitarisation. It is “unclear how the agreement would be able to proceed,” the report stated.

US officials, speaking to reporters Thursday evening, said Hamas and other Palestinian groups had agreed to the plan.

A senior Hamas official, on the other hand, told the BBC they have agreed to the Trump-led plan to completely disarm in Gaza. An official statement is set to be released soon. This comes after Hamas rejected a similar plan presented by a top personality in Trump’s Gaza peace efforts in April, a senior Palestinian official told the BBC at the time.

Agence France-Presse quoted Ghazi Hamad, a senior member of Hamas’ negotiating team, as saying that the group’s commitment to the deal hinges on Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza and other factors, including reconstruction in war-torn territory.

“The agreement contains a clear provision stating that Israel must commit to and implement its obligations. If Israel does not implement the agreement, neither will we,” he said. “Israel will not intervene in the issue of disarmament … The National Committee for Administration of Gaza shall manage and execute the cataloguing and storage of weapons in accordance with the agreed timetable.”

Hamad also asserted that the deal had been reached after months-long “lengthy and difficult” negotiations. The group’s member stressed that Hamas had finally decided to make “concessions for the sake of our people in the Gaza Strip, to save them from killing and displacement,” as quoted by AFP.

A Reuters report had previously also suggested that ceasefire talks between negotiators and Hamas leaders in Cairo barely made any progress.

With Hamas leading an attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, that resulted in over a thousand people being killed and hundreds taken hostage, the group has since elected a new leader, Khalil al-Hayya, and replaced Yahya Sinwar. He was killed by the Israeli military in Gaza a year after the 2023 attack.

According to Gaza’s Hamas-led health ministry, Israel has since responded with its own share of attacks, leading to the deaths of more than 73,000 people, including 21,280 children.

Israel-Gaza peace plan: Full text

The 20-point peace proposal unveiled by the White House last year goes as follows:

1. Gaza will be a deradicalised terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours.

2. Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough.

3. If both sides agree to this proposal, the war will immediately end. Israeli forces will withdraw to the agreed upon line to prepare for a hostage release. During this time, all military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment, will be suspended, and battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal.

4. Within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting this agreement, all hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned.

5. Once all hostages are released, Israel will release 250 life sentence prisoners plus 1,700 Gazans who were detained after 7 October 2023, including all women and children detained in that context. For every Israeli hostage whose remains are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Gazans.

6. Once all hostages are returned, Hamas members who commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty. Members of Hamas who wish to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to receiving countries.

7. Upon acceptance of this agreement, full aid will be immediately sent into the Gaza Strip. At a minimum, aid quantities will be consistent with what was included in the 19 January 2025 agreement regarding humanitarian aid, including rehabilitation of infrastructure (water, electricity, sewage), rehabilitation of hospitals and bakeries, and entry of necessary equipment to remove rubble and open roads.

8. Entry of distribution and aid in the Gaza Strip will proceed without interference from the two parties through the United Nations and its agencies, and the Red Crescent, in addition to other international institutions not associated in any manner with either party. Opening the Rafah crossing in both directions will be subject to the same mechanism implemented under 19 January 2025 agreement.

9. Gaza will be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for delivering the day-to-day running of public services and municipalities for the people in Gaza. This committee will be made up of qualified Palestinians and international experts, with oversight and supervision by a new international transitional body, the “Board of Peace,” which will be headed and chaired by President Donald J. Trump, with other members and heads of state to be announced, including Former Prime Minister Tony Blair. This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until such time as the Palestinian Authority has completed its reform programme, as outlined in various proposals, including President Trump’s peace plan in 2020 and the Saudi-French proposal, and can securely and effectively take back control of Gaza. This body will call on best international standards to create modern and efficient governance that serves the people of Gaza and is conducive to attracting investment.

10. A Trump economic development plan to rebuild and energise Gaza will be created by convening a panel of experts who have helped birth some of the thriving modern miracle cities in the Middle East. Many thoughtful investment proposals and exciting development ideas have been crafted by well-meaning international groups, and will be considered to synthesize the security and governance frameworks to attract and facilitate these investments that will create jobs, opportunity, and hope for future Gaza.

11. A special economic zone will be established with preferred tariff and access rates to be negotiated with participating countries.

12. No one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave will be free to do so and free to return. We will encourage people to stay and offer them the opportunity to build a better Gaza.

13. Hamas and other factions agree to not have any role in the governance of Gaza, directly, indirectly, or in any form. All military, terror, and offensive infrastructure, including tunnels and weapon production facilities, will be destroyed and not rebuilt. There will be a process of demilitarisation of Gaza under the supervision of independent monitors, which will include placing weapons permanently beyond use through an agreed process of decommissioning, and supported by an internationally funded buy back and reintegration programme all verified by the independent monitors. New Gaza will be fully committed to building a prosperous economy and to peaceful coexistence with their neighbours.

14. A guarantee will be provided by regional partners to ensure that Hamas, and the factions, comply with their obligations and that New Gaza poses no threat to its neighbours or its people.

15. The United States will work with Arab and international partners to develop a temporary International Stabilisation Force (ISF) to immediately deploy in Gaza. The ISF will train and provide support to vetted Palestinian police forces in Gaza, and will consult with Jordan and Egypt who have extensive experience in this field. This force will be the long-term internal security solution. The ISF will work with Israel and Egypt to help secure border areas, along with newly trained Palestinian police forces. It is critical to prevent munitions from entering Gaza and to facilitate the rapid and secure flow of goods to rebuild and revitalize Gaza. A deconfliction mechanism will be agreed upon by the parties.

16. Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza. As the ISF establishes control and stability, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will withdraw based on standards, milestones, and timeframes linked to demilitarization that will be agreed upon between the IDF, ISF, the guarantors, and the United States, with the objective of a secure Gaza that no longer poses a threat to Israel, Egypt, or its citizens. Practically, the IDF will progressively hand over the Gaza territory it occupies to the ISF according to an agreement they will make with the transitional authority until they are withdrawn completely from Gaza, save for a security perimeter presence that will remain until Gaza is properly secure from any resurgent terror threat.

17. In the event Hamas delays or rejects this proposal, the above, including the scaled-up aid operation, will proceed in the terror-free areas handed over from the IDF to the ISF.

18. An interfaith dialogue process will be established based on the values of tolerance and peaceful co-existence to try and change mindsets and narratives of Palestinians and Israelis by emphasizing the benefits that can be derived from peace.

19. While Gaza re-development advances and when the PA reform programme is faithfully carried out, the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood, which we recognise as the aspiration of the Palestinian people.

20. The United States will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous co-existence.