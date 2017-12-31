Breaking silence over rape accusations, this is what Sylvester Stallone said

Last month, another unnamed woman accused 71-year-old Sylvester Stallone of raping her 27 years ago when she was 16 in Santa Monica. (Reuters)

It has been a tumultuous year for Hollywood after stories of sexual misconduct and controversies regarding alleged sexual harassment by known top directors and actors broke the social media and internet. Last month, another unnamed woman accused 71-year-old Sylvester Stallone of raping her 27 years ago when she was 16 in Santa Monica. Santa Monica police have said that they are investigating the accusation made in November against the Rambo star. Breaking his silence over the serious case, Stallone has denied the allegations and has said that they are false and the rape ‘never happened’. Stallone has further said that allegations like these ruin the reputation of innocents. Stallone has also accused the unnamed woman of filing a false report and according to actor’s attorney, Sylvester intends to file a police complaint requesting legal proceedings against the accuser.

Stallone has ,however, agreed that he knew the unnamed woman and they had stayed together for three days while working on a move in 1987. The alleged rape happened in 1990. Stallone has denied raping her but has not disclosed the nature of relationship with her. Stallone has also refuted claims from the accuser that after he raped her in a hotel room at Las Vegas Hilton Hotel, Hollywood star’s then bodyguard Michael De Luca forced her to perform oral sex on him. The accuser’s claims could not be confirmed as no report or evidence suggesting that she met with Stallone in his office in 1990 has been found. The woman said that she met Stallone while she was staying with some friends in Las Vegas.

Stallone in 1987 was going through a rough patch as his two year marriage with star Brigitte Nielsen was coming to an end and he was also sued by his half-sister in the same year, who claimed he abused her when they were children.

Notably, another big Hollywood personality is caught in big sexual misconduct and worse cases. Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 100 women this year. Weinstein has however agreed to inappropriate behaviour charge but has denied allegations of sex without consent.