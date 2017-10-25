This Australian cricketer, much to his surprise, got his captaincy over a round of drinks; here is who

Steven Smith has been Australia’s most consistent batsman in the past three years. (Cricket Australia)

Steven Smith has been Australia’s most consistent batsman in the past three years. He has scored runs for Aussies like no other batsmen in the recent years. He has exceeded expectations of everyone ever since he took over as the captain of Australian side in 2014 after Michael Clarke got injured. But the story behind Smith getting the offer to become the captain is what the fans would love to know. As per cricket website CricBuzz, Steven Smith has revealed that he was completely surprised when Brad Haddin suggested his name for the leadership role at a bar in Adelaide in 2014. Formally the decision was taken when Cricket Australia’s board ratified the recommendation from the chairman of selectors Rod Marsh that Smith got appointed ahead of vice-captain Haddin. Haddin had proposed Smith’s name for the job saying that the CA should consider the future.

Smith during his book launch, ‘The Journey’, said,”It was a really interesting conversation actually between myself, Brad and Mark Taylor at the time. We’d just won the Test in Adelaide, Michael was off getting scans and stuff I think. We were down at the bar at the Sebel in Adelaide and talking about what was next, the game in Brisbane. And Mark Taylor just said to Hadds – are you ready to captain? He said ‘nah, I think Steve should do it’. I was like ‘sorry!?'”

Smith went on to say that “I had no idea. It was all spur of the moment sort of things. So Tubby (Taylor) said to Hadds ‘are you sure, are you sure this is what you want’. He said ‘absolutely. I think he’s the right man to do it and it’s a great opportunity for him, I’ll be there to help him and things like that’. Tubby was like ‘right, I’d better make a few calls to the board members and see if we can get this cleared’.”

Smith received the call from Marsh the following morning, confirming the gears were in motion and he would become Australia’s 45th Test captain. The next week, he received his captain’s blazer from Taylor and led Australia to victory over India at the Gabba, while also making hundreds in his first three Tests in charge.