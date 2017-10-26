7th pay Commission Rajasthan: Governor Kalyan Singh approves implementation, workers to get hike from October

Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh approved the implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations. (Source: PTI)

In a good news for the government employees, Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh approved the implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations which were cleared by the state government last week. After getting the nod by Kalyan Singh, the government employees in Rajasthan will get the benefit of 7th CPC from this month. Earlier on 17th October, chief minister Vasundhara Raje had given the good news of 7th CPC to state workers and pensioners. Now, after the approval of Kalyan Singh, these employees will get the salary hike from this month only, reported CNN-News 18.

Once the recommendations by the 7th Pay Commission are implemented, around 12 lakh employees will benefit from it as their salaries will rise. All these employees will get the hiked salary from this month onwards. However, this will add a burden of Rs 10,000 cr on the state government. It will also increase the salary of the state workers by 15%. While briefing the media, Raje had said that the government had authorised a panel to examine cases of salary discrepancies, allowances and arrears. She further added that state government considers its employees the backbone of governance and was sensitive towards their welfare.

The committee set up by the Rajasthan government for the implementation of the recommendations of Seventh Pay Commission was headed by a retired IAS officer D C Saman. As per news agency PTI, two retired officers of Rajasthan Account Service D K Mittal and M P Dixit were made the members of the committee look into the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission.

The Narendra Modi-led central government had initially approved the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission on allowances with 34 modifications, which will benefit 48 lakh central government employees.