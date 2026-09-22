India’s retail investors are putting more money into market-linked investments than ever before. But the bigger question is not whether Indians are investing more in equities. It is whether they are taking more equity risk than their financial goals can actually support.

The latest mutual fund data offers reasons for both optimism and caution.

SIP contributions rose to a record Rs 32,297 crore in August 2026, up 1.1% from July and 14.3% from a year earlier. The number of contributing SIP accounts crossed the 10-crore mark to 10.02 crore. SIP assets rose to Rs 18.62 lakh crore, accounting for about 21.4% of the mutual fund industry’s assets.

At the same time, equity mutual funds received Rs 29,329 crore in August, marking the 66th consecutive month of inflows. Small-cap funds attracted Rs 7,973 crore while mid-cap funds received Rs 6,989 crore. Together, the two categories brought in nearly Rs 14,963 crore, or about half of the total net inflow into active equity categories during the month.

That does not necessarily mean half of SIP money is going into small- and mid-cap funds. AMFI does not provide a category-wise break-up of the Rs 32,297-crore SIP contribution. The small- and mid-cap numbers are overall category inflows, not SIP-only flows.

But the direction of investor preference is clear enough to merit a closer look.

The equity shift is real, but calling it an equity-heavy household may be premature

There is a much bigger picture behind the SIP numbers.

The Economic Survey 2025-26 said the share of equity and mutual funds in annual household financial savings had risen from about 2% in FY12 to more than 15.2% in FY25. Over the same period, the share of deposits fell from more than 58% to around 35%. The Survey described this as diversification of household savings rather than a complete replacement of traditional products.

The shift is also visible in household financial assets. According to RBI data cited in the Economic Survey, the share of equity and investment funds in total household financial assets increased from 15.7% in March 2019 to 23% by March 2025.

So, yes, Indian households are becoming more financially market-linked. But that is different from saying they have become excessively exposed to equity.

Ritesh Pathak, Deputy CBO, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, says India remains under-invested in equity rather than over-invested. “SIP flows hit a record Rs 32,297 crore in August 2026, yet equity and mutual funds formed only about 15% of household financial savings in FY25, against roughly 35% in deposits,” he says.

“With most household wealth still in real estate and gold, financialisation has only just begun,” Pathak adds.

That broader perspective matters. A rising SIP number can look dramatic when viewed in isolation. But household wealth is much larger than mutual fund investments.

Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, makes a similar point. She says high SIP flows into small- and mid-caps reflect a structural shift towards market-linked growth, but equity still forms a modest portion of total household wealth compared with physical assets and fixed income.

There is another important signal in the AMFI data.

While equity funds received Rs 29,329 crore in August, hybrid funds attracted Rs 10,045 crore. Multi-asset funds alone received nearly Rs 3,671 crore. Gold ETFs also saw inflows of Rs 2,597 crore, while silver ETFs attracted Rs 1,271 crore.

In other words, the financialisation of household savings is not simply a story of money moving into small-cap stocks or equity funds. There is also demand for hybrid products, gold and other assets.

But small and mid caps are where the risk question gets interesting

The small- and mid-cap numbers deserve attention because the money going into these categories is substantial.

Small-cap funds received Rs 7,973 crore in August, slightly higher than Rs 7,768 crore in July. Mid-cap inflows rose to Rs 6,989 crore from Rs 6,192 crore. At the same time, large-cap funds saw a Rs 1,147-crore outflow in August after a Rs 1,322-crore outflow in July.

The pattern is worth watching, but it should not automatically be interpreted as investors abandoning diversification.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Director, Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, says the higher inflows into mid- and small-cap funds show a preference for these categories, which he attributes partly to the strong growth and rally seen in these segments.

However, he says this does not by itself mean investors have become too equity-heavy.

“The first step should be to define risk for each investor. It should never be defined as ‘low, medium or high’. Risk should always be measured using numbers,” Singh says.

His broader point is important. A small-cap allocation cannot be judged in isolation. The same fund can have a very different impact on two investors depending on what else they own, when they need the money and how much volatility they can tolerate.

This is where the difference between equity exposure and concentrated equity exposure becomes important.

An investor with a diversified portfolio containing large, mid and small caps, debt and other assets may have a very different risk profile from someone whose entire long-term investment programme is concentrated in small-cap funds.

The real warning sign may not be the SIP itself

SIPs are designed to make investing systematic. But a SIP does not make the underlying asset risk-free.

A monthly investment into a small-cap fund remains a small-cap investment.

“Small- and mid-cap funds carry higher volatility, so investors must watch for market concentration, liquidity risks, and short-term drawdowns rather than chasing past performance,” says Gupta.

Pathak puts the behavioural risk more directly.

“Some are, not because small- and mid-cap funds are unsuitable, but because many investors have only seen their good years. Risk reveals itself in a falling market, not a rising one, and these categories can fall sharply and stay down for long stretches,” he says.

That is perhaps the most important distinction in the current SIP boom.

A rising market can make a high-risk portfolio look comfortable. A correction reveals whether the investor’s allocation was actually suitable.

Pathak also points to an interesting behavioural problem. SIPs are most useful as a disciplined long-term investment route, but investors can be tempted to stop them when markets fall.

He notes that SIP discontinuations outpaced new registrations for two consecutive months earlier this year. “When markets fall, each instalment buys more units, lowering the average cost and setting up stronger long-term returns,” he says. “The irony is that investors often stop just when this benefit kicks in.”

That is why the question investors should ask is not simply, Can I tolerate a 10% fall?

It is: Can I continue investing if my equity portfolio falls 20% or more, without needing that money for another goal?

The July-August data gives another useful clue

The month-to-month numbers also show why it is dangerous to build a story around one category alone.

Equity funds received Rs 24,697 crore in July and Rs 29,329 crore in August. But debt flows moved sharply in the opposite direction. Debt funds received Rs 1.88 lakh crore in July but saw an Rs 8,127-crore outflow in August.

This does not necessarily mean households suddenly shifted Rs 1.96 lakh crore from debt to equity. Mutual fund flows are affected by institutional cash management, redemptions, liquidity requirements and other factors.

The more durable trend is visible in the longer series.

Equity funds have now recorded positive flows for 66 consecutive months. Equity AUM stood at Rs 39.21 lakh crore in August, up 18.5% from a year earlier. Debt AUM, at Rs 19.33 lakh crore, was broadly unchanged from July and up 3.3% year-on-year.

SIPs are also becoming a larger part of the mutual fund ecosystem. SIP assets increased 2.3% in August to Rs 18.62 lakh crore, while active SIP accounts rose to 10.02 crore.

The structural change, therefore, is real. But the data does not establish that Indian households as a whole have crossed into excessive equity exposure.

What should investors actually do?

This is where asset allocation becomes more important than choosing the next high-performing category. Gupta says investors should follow a rule-of-thumb asset allocation and gradually shift from equities to debt and liquid assets as financial goals approach.

Pathak also stresses that allocation should be driven by goals, time horizon and risk capacity rather than age alone. “Younger investors with stable incomes and long horizons can typically hold more equity, while those nearing major financial goals should progressively shift towards debt and other stable assets,” he says.

His framework divides goals into three buckets.

For long-term goals, he suggests an 80:20 equity-debt mix. For medium-term goals, a 70:30 mix can be considered, while short-term goals should be invested entirely in debt.

Within the equity allocation, he suggests diversification across market caps, with 55% in large caps and the remainder in mid- and small-cap funds.

These are his suggested allocations, not universal prescriptions. An investor’s income stability, existing assets, emergency fund, liabilities and ability to withstand losses can change what is appropriate.

Singh makes a similar argument from a goal-based perspective.

“A young investor can have short-term goals, while an investor in their 50s may have a goal 20 years away. Hence, building a well-constructed portfolio is key to achieving one’s long-term objectives,” he says.

That is an important correction to the way asset allocation is often discussed. Age is a useful starting point. The date on which the money will be needed is more important. Money required in two years should not be exposed to the same equity risk as money being accumulated for retirement 20 years away.

The bigger story is financialisation, not a small-cap frenzy

India’s household savings are clearly becoming more market-linked. SIP contributions have risen from Rs 31,961 crore in July to Rs 32,297 crore in August, while active SIP accounts have crossed 10 crore.

Small- and mid-cap funds are attracting large amounts of money. Their combined August inflow was almost Rs 15,000 crore.

But the household savings data shows that deposits, provident and pension funds, insurance and other traditional assets still account for a substantial part of household financial savings. The Economic Survey’s data points to diversification rather than a wholesale replacement of traditional savings.

That makes the more useful question slightly different. It is not whether Indians should stop moving money into equities.

It is whether every rupee moving into equities is being matched with the right time horizon, diversification and risk capacity.

As Gupta puts it, the objective is to participate in long-term wealth creation without exposing essential capital to sudden market shocks.

And that may be the real test of India’s SIP boom. The number of SIP accounts can keep rising. The monthly contribution can keep setting records. But the success of financialisation will ultimately depend on whether investors can stay invested through the bad years as comfortably as they did during the good ones.

Disclaimer: Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Investors should consider their financial goals, investment horizon and risk appetite before investing. The asset-allocation examples cited above are expert views and should not be treated as universal recommendations. Read all scheme-related documents carefully.

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