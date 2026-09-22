With effect from September 17, 2026, the Union Government has increased the mandatory wage ceiling for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month.

More than 51 lakh more workers are anticipated to have required EPFO coverage as a result of the move, allowing eligible workers with access to EDLI insurance benefits, EPS pensions, and EPF savings.

A significant portion of employees in the Rs. 15,000–Rs. 25,000 wage range will be covered by the statutory social security framework after the cap has been raised to Rs. 25,000.

The increase in the EPF wage ceiling could have a significant impact on how much an employee may be able to access through eligible partial withdrawals.

Here’s a look at the numbers and rules employees need to know after the EPF wage ceiling hike.

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EPF new wage limit: How to withdraw over Rs 2 lakh more after 10 years

The additional withdrawal amount is not a separate benefit created by the wage-ceiling increase. It results from a larger EPF corpus because a higher wage ceiling allows higher statutory contributions to accumulate and earn interest over time.

Under the revised EPF withdrawal framework, 25% of the accumulated EPF balance is to be maintained as a minimum balance, while up to 75% may be accessed for eligible partial-withdrawal purposes, subject to the applicable conditions.

Rishi Agrawal Ceo and Co-founder of Teamlease Regtech, says for illustration, assuming the EPF interest rate remains at 8.25% throughout the 10-year period and contributions are made continuously on the full statutory wage ceiling:

Earlier Rs 15,000 ceiling

15.67% × Rs 15,000 = Rs 2,350.50 monthly EPF contribution

10-year corpus = approximately Rs 4.36 lakh

75% potentially accessible = approximately Rs 3.27 lakh

Revised Rs 25,000 ceiling

15.67% × Rs 25,000 = Rs 3,917.50 monthly EPF contribution

10-year corpus = approximately Rs 7.27 lakh

75% potentially accessible = approximately Rs 5.45 lakh

Difference in potential withdrawal: approximately Rs 2.18 lakh

The key point is that the additional amount comes from higher contributions accumulating and earning interest over time; it is not an additional sum granted separately by the government. These figures are illustrative and assume an unchanged 8.25% interest rate and uninterrupted contributions for 10 years.

EPF wage limit: How much more can you save in 10 years?

Agrawal explains that it depends on the three factors below, and the Rs 2.2 lakh figure applies only to one specific scenario.

The first factor is salary. The ceiling is not a flat amount applied to everyone. Contributions are calculated on actual wages when those wages are below the ceiling. So the Rs 2.2 lakh example assumes an employee earning the full Rs 25,000.

Someone earning less would see a smaller increase in contributions and, consequently, a smaller increase in potential withdrawal. Employees whose employers were already contributing on their full wages above the earlier Rs 15,000 ceiling would see little change on the EPF side because they were already contributing above the old cap.

The second factor is the contribution level. The mandatory rate remains 12% each from the employee and employer. What has changed is the wage base on which it is calculated. An employee who also contributes through the Voluntary Provident Fund would build a larger corpus than the Rs 2.2 lakh example assumes.

The outcome also differs for employees who are not EPS members, since the full 12% employee and 12% employer contributions can go into their EPF account instead of part of the employer contribution being directed towards pension.

The third factor is the interest rate. The Rs 2.2 lakh calculation assumes an 8.25% annual rate for the entire 10 years. That is an illustration, not a guaranteed return. EPFO’s declared rate has varied over the years, including 8.1% in 2021–22 and 8.8% in 2015–16, so someone whose 10-year period spans different rates could end up with a different corpus.

So, the Rs 2.2 lakh figure is valid for the specific assumptions used in the example: a Rs 25,000 wage base, the applicable mandatory contribution and an assumed 8.25% interest rate over 10 years. Change any of these factors, and the final withdrawal amount changes as well.

EPF wage hike: What happens to your take-home pay?

The impact on take-home salary will depend on how an employee’s PF was being calculated before the change. It is not simply determined by how much they earn.

Under the old Rs 15,000 ceiling, the standard employee EPF contribution was Rs 1,800 a month. With the ceiling rising to Rs 25,000, this would increase to Rs 3,000 for employees whose contributions were previously capped, reducing their monthly take-home by Rs 1,200. The employer’s contribution also rises alongside it, with 8.33% of the employer’s share going towards EPS and the remainder towards EPF.

The impact, however, differs across employees. Someone who was previously excluded from PF could see a much larger reduction, moving from no deduction to up to Rs 3,000 a month. Employees whose employers were already calculating PF on their full wages above the old ceiling would see no change in their take-home pay from the ceiling increase.

“For employees on a fixed CTC, the impact can also depend on how the employer structures PF. If the employer’s contribution is included within the existing CTC, the increased employer contribution may reduce the cash component further. If it is paid over and above the CTC, the employee’s direct reduction would generally remain the additional Rs 1,200,” said Agrawal.

It is also important to remember that the higher deduction is not simply a loss of income. In the standard case, the employee puts in an additional Rs 1,200 a month, while the employer also contributes more, increasing the amount going towards the employee’s EPF and EPS accounts.

“For workers considering additional contributions through the Voluntary Provident Fund, the main trade-off is between higher retirement savings and lower monthly cash flow. VPF can increase the retirement corpus, but it also locks away more money under EPF’s withdrawal rules,” stated Agrawal.

Employees should also check how their employer treats PF within the CTC and whether the employer already contributes on full wages before deciding to add a voluntary contribution.

In practical terms, the first step is to check with HR how PF is currently calculated and whether the employer’s contribution forms part of the fixed CTC. That will show the actual impact on take-home pay before opting for any additional contribution.

Would the higher EPF contribution also increase the employer’s contribution, and how could this affect the employee’s retirement corpus over 10, 20 or 30 years?

Yes, the employer’s contribution rises along with the employee’s because both are calculated at 12% of the wage base. Moving the ceiling from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 therefore raises the employer’s contribution from Rs 1,800 to Rs 3,000 a month.

However, the entire employer contribution does not go into the EPF corpus. For an EPS member, 8.33% of wages goes towards the pension scheme, while the remaining 3.67% goes into EPF. This means the employer’s EPF contribution rises from Rs 550 to Rs 917.50 a month.

“When the employee’s 12% contribution and the employer’s 3.67% EPF contribution are combined, Rs 2,350.50 a month goes into the EPF account under the old ceiling, compared with Rs 3,917.50 under the Rs 25,000 ceiling. Assuming an 8.25% annual interest rate, that could result in a corpus of around Rs 4.4 lakh versus Rs 7.3 lakh after 10 years. Over 30 years, the same calculation gives roughly Rs 35 lakh versus Rs 58 lakh,” commented Agrawal.

The difference becomes larger over longer periods because the additional monthly contribution also earns interest over time.

The outcome can be different for employees who are not EPS members. In that case, the full employee and employer contributions can go into the EPF account, producing a larger EPF corpus than the standard EPS-member calculation. This is why an employee’s EPS status matters when estimating the long-term benefit.

The higher wage ceiling can also affect the pension received at retirement because the employer’s EPS contribution and the pensionable salary are linked to the applicable ceiling. This is a separate benefit from the EPF lump-sum corpus and would depend on the individual’s pensionable service and other applicable conditions.

These figures are only illustrations. They assume the employee remains at or above the Rs 25,000 wage ceiling and that the EPFO’s current 8.25% interest rate remains unchanged for the entire period. Since the interest rate is revised periodically and actual wages may increase over time, the eventual corpus could be different.

Will Rs 25,000 EPF limit boost your withdrawal? Check first

Yes, the higher ceiling does not automatically mean every employee will see a larger withdrawal amount. Several conditions determine whether an individual is actually affected.

First, the establishment itself must be covered by EPF. Mandatory coverage generally applies to establishments employing 20 or more people, while smaller establishments can come under the scheme through voluntary coverage. If an establishment is not covered, the higher wage ceiling has no effect on its employees.

The calculation also depends on what counts as “wages” under the Social Security Code, 2020, rather than simply the employee’s gross salary or CTC. Two employees with the same salary can therefore have different EPF outcomes depending on how their pay is structured.

Certain categories are excluded altogether. Apprentices engaged under the Apprentices Act, 1961, or under certified standing orders are outside EPF coverage. International Workers are also treated differently and are covered on their full wages without the usual wage ceiling, so the increase to Rs 25,000 does not change their position.

Existing EPF members also remain covered even if their current wages are above the ceiling. The exclusion mainly matters for new employees joining without an existing PF membership. A new employee earning above the applicable ceiling at the time of joining may still be excluded from mandatory coverage, subject to the applicable rules and declaration requirements.

EPS status is another important distinction. Employees who entered employment after September 2014 with wages above the applicable EPS ceiling and were excluded from the pension scheme do not automatically become EPS members simply because the EPF wage ceiling has now increased to Rs 25,000.

Employees earning above Rs 25,000 can also choose to contribute on higher actual wages under the applicable higher-wage provisions, but the employer is not automatically required to match contributions beyond the statutory ceiling.

Importantly, the higher ceiling does not itself change the withdrawal rules. The larger potential withdrawal comes from building a larger EPF corpus. The applicable minimum-balance, withdrawal eligibility and frequency conditions continue to apply.

So, the actual benefit depends on the employee’s establishment, statutory wages, coverage status, EPS membership and contribution arrangement. The Rs 25,000 ceiling should therefore not be treated as an automatic increase in withdrawal eligibility for every employee.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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