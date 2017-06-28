7th Pay Commission LIVE updates: Big day for 47 lakh staff at Centre, Modi government may announce hike in Cabinet meet today

The Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa-led Committee on Allowances has already submitted its report to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

7th pay commission allowance news 2017 Live Updates: It’s a big day today for nearly 47 lakh Central government employees as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday returned home after concluding his three-nation tour of Portugal, the US and the Netherlands and reportedly a Cabinet meeting may take place to take up the proposal to hike in HRA and other allowances with respect to 7th Pay Commission. According to various media reports, this is the last Cabinet meet of this month of the Narendra Modi led Central government. People who are directly or indirectly connected to 7th Pay Commission benefits are keeping a close eye on the meet to know what transpires in the Cabinet meet in terms of their HRA and allowances.

Here are all the 7th Pay Commission allowance news 2017 LIVE UPDATES and other developments:-

11:05 AM The Union Cabinet may fix HRA rates between recommendations of AK Mathur panel and 6th CPC/existing, most likely at 27 per cent.

11:00 AM: The Union Finance Ministry in a statement had confirmed that modifications have been suggested in some allowances.