ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC), the second-largest AMC in India, has revised the names of 19 mutual fund schemes and the scheme types of 23 funds across equity, debt, and hybrid categories. The changes, effective from August 26, 2026, come in line with changes introduced by SEBI under its revised framework for categorisation and rationalisation of mutual fund schemes.

The AMC has further declared that the relevant sections of the Statement of Additional Information (SAI), Scheme Information Documents (SIDs), and Key Information Memorandums (KIMs) will appropriately incorporate any additional necessary and incidental changes in accordance with the modifications to the regulatory guidelines.

The revision made by ICICI Prudential AMC is in line with the changes introduced by SEBI under the chapter on “Categorization and Rationalization of Mutual Fund Schemes” in the Master Circular for Mutual Funds dated March 20, 2026 along with the issuance of the related Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs),

Changes in names of ICICI Prudential mutual funds

“The investors are further requested to note that subsequent to the effective date, the change in the name of the Schemes would be carried out on the stock exchange/ depositories and other platforms in due course,” said ICICI Prudential AMC in a statement.

Existing Scheme Name Revised Scheme Name ICICI Prudential Dividend Yield Equity Fund ICICI Prudential Dividend Yield Fund ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund ICICI Prudential Focused Fund ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare and Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund ICICI Prudential Healthcare Fund ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund ICICI Prudential Mid cap Fund ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund ICICI Prudential Multi cap Fund ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund ICICI Prudential Small cap Fund ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund ICICI Prudential Flexi cap Fund ICICI Prudential ELSS Tax Saver Fund ICICI Prudential ELSS – Tax Saver Fund ICICI Prudential Savings Fund ICICI Prudential Ultra Short to Short Term Fund ICICI Prudential Medium Term Bond Fund ICICI Prudential Medium Term Fund ICICI Prudential Long Term Bond Fund ICICI Prudential Long Term Fund ICICI Prudential Bond Fund ICICI Prudential Medium to Long Term Fund ICICI Prudential All Seasons Bond Fund ICICI Prudential Dynamic Term Fund ICICI Prudential Floating Interest Fund ICICI Prudential Floating Interest Rates Fund ICICI Prudential Constant Maturity Gilt Fund ICICI Prudential 10 year Constant Maturity Gilt Fund ICICI Prudential Banking & PSU Debt Fund ICICI Prudential Banking and PSU Debt Fund ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund ICICI Prudential Aggressive Hybrid Fund ICICI Prudential Regular Savings Fund ICICI Prudential Conservative Hybrid Fund ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Allocation Fund

Source: ICICIDirect

Changes in scheme type of ICICI Prudential mutual funds

Effective from 26th August 2026, ICICI Prudential AMC has also made revisions in the scheme type of the following schemes.

Equity Scheme Name Existing Scheme Type Revised Scheme Type ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund An Open Ended equity scheme following Infrastructure theme An open ended equity scheme investing in Infrastructure theme ICICI Prudential Exports and Services Fund An Open Ended Equity Scheme following Exports & Services theme An open ended equity Scheme investing in Exports & Services theme ICICI Prudential Manufacturing Fund An open ended equity scheme following manufacturing theme An open ended equity scheme investing in manufacturing theme ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund An open ended equity scheme following special situations theme An open ended equity scheme investing in special situations theme ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund An open ended equity scheme following consumption theme An open ended equity scheme investing in consumption theme ICICI Prudential MNC Fund An open ended equity scheme following MNC theme An open ended equity scheme investing in MNC theme ICICI Prudential Quant Fund An open ended equity scheme following Quant based investing theme An open ended equity scheme investing in Quant theme ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund An open ended equity scheme following business cycles based investing theme An open ended equity scheme investing in business cycle theme ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund An open ended equity scheme following housing theme An open ended equity scheme investing in housing theme ICICI Prudential PSU Equity Fund An open-ended equity scheme following the PSU theme An open ended equity scheme investing in PSU theme ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund An open ended equity scheme following transportation and logistics theme An open ended equity scheme investing in transportation and logistics theme ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund An open ended equity scheme following innovation theme An open ended equity scheme investing in innovation theme ICICI Prudential Energy Opportunities Fund An open ended equity scheme following the energy theme An open ended equity scheme investing in the energy theme ICICI Prudential Equity Minimum Variance Fund An open ended equity scheme following Minimum Variance theme An open ended equity scheme investing in Minimum Variance theme ICICI Prudential Rural Opportunities Fund An open ended equity scheme following Rural and allied theme An open ended equity scheme investing in Rural and allied theme ICICI Prudential Quality Fund An open ended equity scheme following Quality Factor as theme. An open ended equity scheme investing in Quality Factor as theme ICICI Prudential Active Momentum Fund An open ended equity scheme following momentum theme An open ended equity scheme investing in momentum theme ICICI Prudential Conglomerate Fund An open ended equity scheme following Conglomerate theme An open ended equity scheme investing in Conglomerate theme ICICI Prudential Technology Fund An open ended equity scheme investing in Technology and technology related sectors An open ended equity scheme investing in technology and technology related theme ICICI Prudential US Bluechip Equity Fund An Open Ended equity scheme investing predominantly in securities of large cap companies listed in the United States of America An open ended equity scheme investing in United States of America focused (large cap) theme ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund An open ended equity scheme investing primarily in commodities and commodity related sectors An open ended equity scheme investing in commodity and commodities related theme ICICI Prudential Flexi Cap Fund An open ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large cap, mid cap & small cap stocks An open ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large cap, mid cap, small cap stocks Hybrid Scheme: Existing Scheme Type Revised Scheme Type ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Allocation Fund (erstwhile ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund) An open ended scheme investing in Equity, Debt and Exchange Traded Commodity Derivatives/ units of Gold ETFs/units of Silver ETFs/units of REITs & InvITs/Preference shares An open ended scheme investing in Equity, Debt and Exchange Traded Commodity Derivatives/ units of Gold ETFs/units of Silver ETFs/units of InvITs

Source: ICICI Prudential AMC

Key takeaway

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd. is a leading asset management company (AMC) in the country with an AUM of Rs 11,96,668 Cr as on June 30th, 2026, with more than 1.73 Cr investors. With 31 years of experience in fund management, the AMC manages over 143 schemes. Three open-ended life cycle funds have also been introduced by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. The ICICI Prudential Life Cycle Fund 2031, Life Cycle Fund 2036, and Life Cycle Fund 2041 New Fund Offers (NFOs) are available from August 26 to September 9. The maturity periods of these funds are five, ten, and fifteen years, respectively.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on information disclosed by ICICI Prudential AMC and is intended for informational purposes only. A change in a mutual fund scheme’s name or scheme type does not by itself indicate a change in its investment objective, risk profile or expected returns. Investors should read the latest Scheme Information Document (SID), Key Information Memorandum (KIM) and other official communications before making any investment decision.

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