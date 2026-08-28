ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC), the second-largest AMC in India, has revised the names of 19 mutual fund schemes and the scheme types of 23 funds across equity, debt, and hybrid categories. The changes, effective from August 26, 2026, come in line with changes introduced by SEBI under its revised framework for categorisation and rationalisation of mutual fund schemes.

The AMC has further declared that the relevant sections of the Statement of Additional Information (SAI), Scheme Information Documents (SIDs), and Key Information Memorandums (KIMs) will appropriately incorporate any additional necessary and incidental changes in accordance with the modifications to the regulatory guidelines. 

The revision made by ICICI Prudential AMC is in line with the changes introduced by SEBI under the chapter on “Categorization and Rationalization of Mutual Fund Schemes” in the Master Circular for Mutual Funds dated March 20, 2026 along with the issuance of the related Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs),

ALSO READ

Changes in names of ICICI Prudential mutual funds

“The investors are further requested to note that subsequent to the effective date, the change in the name of the Schemes would be carried out on the stock exchange/ depositories and other platforms in due course,” said ICICI Prudential AMC in a statement.

Existing Scheme NameRevised Scheme Name
ICICI Prudential Dividend Yield Equity FundICICI Prudential Dividend Yield Fund
ICICI Prudential Focused Equity FundICICI Prudential Focused Fund
ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare and Diagnostics (P.H.D) FundICICI Prudential Healthcare Fund
ICICI Prudential Midcap FundICICI Prudential Mid cap Fund
ICICI Prudential Multicap FundICICI Prudential Multi cap Fund
ICICI Prudential Smallcap FundICICI Prudential Small cap Fund
ICICI Prudential Flexicap FundICICI Prudential Flexi cap Fund
ICICI Prudential ELSS Tax Saver FundICICI Prudential ELSS – Tax Saver Fund
ICICI Prudential Savings FundICICI Prudential Ultra Short to Short Term Fund
ICICI Prudential Medium Term Bond FundICICI Prudential Medium Term Fund
ICICI Prudential Long Term Bond FundICICI Prudential Long Term Fund
ICICI Prudential Bond FundICICI Prudential Medium to Long Term Fund
ICICI Prudential All Seasons Bond FundICICI Prudential Dynamic Term Fund
ICICI Prudential Floating Interest FundICICI Prudential Floating Interest Rates Fund
ICICI Prudential Constant Maturity Gilt FundICICI Prudential 10 year Constant Maturity Gilt Fund
ICICI Prudential Banking & PSU Debt FundICICI Prudential Banking and PSU Debt Fund
ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt FundICICI Prudential Aggressive Hybrid Fund
ICICI Prudential Regular Savings FundICICI Prudential Conservative Hybrid Fund
ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset FundICICI Prudential Multi Asset Allocation Fund

Source: ICICIDirect

Changes in scheme type of ICICI Prudential mutual funds

Effective from 26th August 2026, ICICI Prudential AMC has also made revisions in the scheme type of the following schemes.

Equity Scheme NameExisting Scheme TypeRevised Scheme Type
ICICI Prudential Infrastructure FundAn Open Ended equity scheme following Infrastructure themeAn open ended equity scheme investing in Infrastructure theme
ICICI Prudential Exports and Services FundAn Open Ended Equity Scheme following Exports & Services themeAn open ended equity Scheme investing in Exports & Services theme
ICICI Prudential Manufacturing FundAn open ended equity scheme following manufacturing themeAn open ended equity scheme investing in manufacturing theme
ICICI Prudential India Opportunities FundAn open ended equity scheme following special situations themeAn open ended equity scheme investing in special situations theme
ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption FundAn open ended equity scheme following consumption themeAn open ended equity scheme investing in consumption theme
ICICI Prudential MNC FundAn open ended equity scheme following MNC themeAn open ended equity scheme investing in MNC theme
ICICI Prudential Quant FundAn open ended equity scheme following Quant based investing themeAn open ended equity scheme investing in Quant theme
ICICI Prudential Business Cycle FundAn open ended equity scheme following business cycles based investing themeAn open ended equity scheme investing in business cycle theme
ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities FundAn open ended equity scheme following housing themeAn open ended equity scheme investing in housing theme
ICICI Prudential PSU Equity FundAn open-ended equity scheme following the PSU themeAn open ended equity scheme investing in PSU theme
ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics FundAn open ended equity scheme following transportation and logistics themeAn open ended equity scheme investing in transportation and logistics theme
ICICI Prudential Innovation FundAn open ended equity scheme following innovation themeAn open ended equity scheme investing in innovation theme
ICICI Prudential Energy Opportunities FundAn open ended equity scheme following the energy themeAn open ended equity scheme investing in the energy theme
ICICI Prudential Equity Minimum Variance FundAn open ended equity scheme following Minimum Variance themeAn open ended equity scheme investing in Minimum Variance theme
ICICI Prudential Rural Opportunities FundAn open ended equity scheme following Rural and allied themeAn open ended equity scheme investing in Rural and allied theme
ICICI Prudential Quality FundAn open ended equity scheme following Quality Factor as theme.An open ended equity scheme investing in Quality Factor as theme
ICICI Prudential Active Momentum FundAn open ended equity scheme following momentum themeAn open ended equity scheme investing in momentum theme
ICICI Prudential Conglomerate FundAn open ended equity scheme following Conglomerate themeAn open ended equity scheme investing in Conglomerate theme
ICICI Prudential Technology FundAn open ended equity scheme investing in Technology and technology related sectorsAn open ended equity scheme investing in technology and technology related theme
ICICI Prudential US Bluechip Equity FundAn Open Ended equity scheme investing predominantly in securities of large cap companies listed in the United States of AmericaAn open ended equity scheme investing in United States of America focused (large cap) theme
ICICI Prudential Commodities FundAn open ended equity scheme investing primarily in commodities and commodity related sectorsAn open ended equity scheme investing in commodity and commodities related theme
ICICI Prudential Flexi Cap FundAn open ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large cap, mid cap & small cap stocksAn open ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large cap, mid cap, small cap stocks
Hybrid Scheme:Existing Scheme TypeRevised Scheme Type
ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Allocation Fund (erstwhile ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund)An open ended scheme investing in Equity, Debt and Exchange Traded Commodity Derivatives/ units of Gold ETFs/units of Silver ETFs/units of REITs & InvITs/Preference sharesAn open ended scheme investing in Equity, Debt and Exchange Traded Commodity Derivatives/ units of Gold ETFs/units of Silver ETFs/units of InvITs

Source: ICICI Prudential AMC

Key takeaway

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd. is a leading asset management company (AMC) in the country with an AUM of Rs 11,96,668 Cr as on June 30th, 2026, with more than 1.73 Cr investors. With 31 years of experience in fund management, the AMC manages over 143 schemes. Three open-ended life cycle funds have also been introduced by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. The ICICI Prudential Life Cycle Fund 2031, Life Cycle Fund 2036, and Life Cycle Fund 2041 New Fund Offers (NFOs) are available from August 26 to September 9. The maturity periods of these funds are five, ten, and fifteen years, respectively.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on information disclosed by ICICI Prudential AMC and is intended for informational purposes only. A change in a mutual fund scheme’s name or scheme type does not by itself indicate a change in its investment objective, risk profile or expected returns. Investors should read the latest Scheme Information Document (SID), Key Information Memorandum (KIM) and other official communications before making any investment decision.

Every financial journey has a turning point. What’s yours?

Financial Express is launching a new series highlighting real experiences with money, investments, and the taxman. Did a sudden tax rule catch you off guard? Did a piece of financial advice change your life? Your story could provide invaluable, practical lessons for thousands of fellow taxpayers. Share your experience with us. We respect your privacy: no stories will be featured without a direct conversation and your full consent. Thank you.