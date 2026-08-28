How much gold jewellery can you keep at home before the taxman starts asking questions?

A recent Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) ruling shows that the answer is not simply about how many grams of jewellery you have.

Who owns it, how it was acquired, and whether the quantity is reasonable for the family can also matter.

In a case involving a Nagpur-based practising chartered accountant, the ITAT dealt with 2,434 grams of jewellery worth Rs 90.59 lakh found during an income tax search on July 26, 2016.

Of this, 1,314 grams worth Rs 33.33 lakh was seized. The Assessing Officer had initially made a Rs 50 lakh addition under Section 69A of the Income-tax Act, treating it as unexplained money.

On appeal, the addition was reduced to Rs 3.86 lakh, relating to four jewellery items. The Nagpur ITAT has now deleted this remaining addition as well.

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The case

In Nirmal Kumar Agrawal v. ACIT, Central Circle-2(1), Nagpur [ITA No. 530/Nag/2025, Assessment Year 2017-18, order dated 10 August 2026], the Nagpur Bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal considered whether jewellery found during a search could be treated as unexplained money under section 69A of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

The Tribunal also examined whether the enhanced tax rate introduced under section 115BBE could be applied to a search conducted before the relevant legislative amendment.

A search under section 132 was conducted in the case of the D.P. Jain Group on 26 July 2016, during which the taxpayer was also covered. The taxpayer was a practising chartered accountant and a partner in S.N.J. & Associates.

During the search, jewellery weighing 2,434 grams and valued at Rs. 90,58,646 was found, of which jewellery weighing 1,314 grams and valued at Rs. 33,33,248 was seized. Cash of Rs. 7,06,060 was also found, of which Rs. 5 lakh was seized.

The taxpayer subsequently filed his return declaring an income of Rs. 7,16,270. The Assessing Officer completed the assessment at Rs. 57,16,270 after making an addition of Rs. 50 lakh under section 69A as unexplained money or undisclosed income.

In appeal, the CIT(A) granted substantial relief but sustained an addition of approximately Rs. 3.86 lakh relating to four items of jewellery having an aggregate net weight of 104.70 grams.

The CIT(A) held that the source of these items had not been satisfactorily explained. It was also observed that CBDT Instruction No. 1916 dated 11 May 1994 dealt with gold jewellery and did not extend to diamond-studded jewellery. According to the CIT(A), the Instruction merely prescribed guidelines regarding seizure during a search and did not, by itself, establish the source of the jewellery.

Before the Tribunal, the taxpayer furnished an item-wise explanation identifying the owner and source of each jewellery item. Two of the disputed items, weighing 55.80 grams and valued at Rs. 2,57,615, belonged to the taxpayer’s wife. She had received them from her parents on the birth of her two daughters.

The relevant jewellery valuation annexure was also prepared in her name. The Tribunal accepted this explanation, observing that gifts from parents on significant family occasions were customary in Indian Marwari families.

It further held that jewellery belonging to an identifiable family member could not be assessed in the taxpayer’s hands merely because it was found at the common residence. No evidence had been found during the search to show that the taxpayer had purchased or invested in these items.

The remaining dispute concerned jewellery weighing 48.90 grams belonging to the taxpayer. The record showed that he owned jewellery weighing 121.50 grams in total, of which 72.60 grams had been purchased through banking channels between 2008 and 2011 and was duly recorded in his books.

Thus, only the balance quantity of 48.90 grams required consideration. Having regard to the taxpayer’s age, occupation, social standing, 15 years of marriage and family circumstances, the Tribunal found this quantity reasonable. It was also within the limit of 100 grams prescribed for a male family member under CBDT Instruction No. 1916.

The Tribunal rejected the distinction drawn by the CIT(A) between plain gold jewellery and diamond- or precious-stone-studded jewellery. It observed that, in ordinary usage, gold jewellery commonly includes jewellery containing diamonds or other precious stones. Consequently, a five-gram diamond-studded ring could not be excluded from the permissible quantity merely because it contained diamonds.

The Tribunal also accepted the taxpayer’s explanation that the remaining 43.90-gram ornament had been received from relatives on different occasions. It found that customary gifts accumulated over a person’s lifetime could reasonably explain such possession.

The taxpayer therefore succeeded because he had provided a specific and supported explanation regarding the ownership and source of the disputed jewellery. Part of it belonged to his wife, part had already been recorded in his books, and the small remaining quantity was consistent with the family’s customs and the limits recognised under CBDT Instruction No. 1916.

On the other hand, the Revenue had not produced evidence demonstrating that the taxpayer had made any undisclosed investment in the jewellery. The Tribunal accordingly deleted the entire addition of approximately Rs. 3.86 lakh sustained by the CIT(A).

On the separate issue concerning section 115BBE, the Tribunal held that the enhanced tax rate introduced by the Taxation Laws (Second Amendment) Act, 2016 was prospective and could not be applied to the taxpayer merely because the assessment related to Assessment Year 2017-18.

Since the search had been conducted on 26 July 2016, before the amendment, the Tribunal held that the enhanced rate was not applicable. In reaching this conclusion, it relied, among other authorities, on the decisions in S.M.I.L.E. Microfinance Ltd. v. ACIT and Deepak Maratha v. Union of India. The taxpayer’s appeal was consequently allowed.

How to prove jewellery ownership during tax searches?

Taxpayers may provide an item-wise reconciliation of the jewellery found during the search, specifying its description, weight, value, owner, date or approximate period of acquisition and source.

“Where jewellery belongs to different family members, each person’s ownership should be identified consistently in the statement recorded during the search and in subsequent submissions. The mere fact that jewellery is found at a common family residence does not, by itself, establish that it belongs to the person whose premises are searched,” said CA (Dr.) Suresh Surana.

The explanation should be supported, wherever available, by purchase invoices, bank statements, books of account, balance sheets, wealth-tax records, valuation reports, gift confirmations, wills or inheritance documents.

Jewellery received on marriage, childbirth, anniversaries or other customary occasions may be substantiated through confirmations or affidavits from the donor, details of the relationship and occasion, wedding records and evidence concerning the family’s customs, financial standing and social background.

Any valuation inventory prepared during the search should also correctly record the name of the family member claiming ownership.

In Nirmal Kumar Agrawal v. ACIT, the Nagpur ITAT accepted jewellery claimed by the taxpayer’s wife because her ownership and the customary source of the gifts were consistently explained.

It also accepted the taxpayer’s jewellery where part was recorded in his books and the remaining quantity was within the prescribed limit. The ruling highlights the importance of maintaining a consistent, item-wise explanation supported by relevant records.

CBDT jewellery limit: Can the source still be questioned?

CBDT Instruction No. 1916 does not create an absolute statutory safe harbour. Its primary purpose is to guide search officers on the quantity of jewellery that should ordinarily not be seized, i.e., 500 grams for a married woman, 250 grams for an unmarried woman and 100 grams for a male family member.

Therefore, the limits under CBDT Instruction No. 1916 may provide a reasonable supporting benchmark, although jewellery exceeding those limits may also be explainable based on credible evidence and surrounding circumstances.

However, Courts and Tribunals have frequently treated the prescribed limits as a reasonable benchmark recognising customary jewellery held by Indian families.

Accordingly, where the quantity is within the applicable limit, and there is no contrary evidence, the jewellery may generally be regarded as explained after considering the taxpayer’s family background, customs, social status and surrounding circumstances. The Nagpur ITAT followed this approach and accepted the taxpayer’s jewellery of 48.90 grams as reasonable for a male family member.

Thus, the Instruction provides a strong supporting presumption rather than complete immunity from inquiry. Taxpayers may still be required to provide an item-wise explanation of ownership and source, supported wherever possible by purchase records, bank statements, gift confirmations, valuation reports or evidence of relevant family occasions.

“The 100-gram limit prescribed for a male family member under CBDT Instruction No. 1916 may not necessarily be confined only to plain gold jewellery. Where diamonds or precious stones are embedded in a gold ornament, the ornament may also be considered while applying the prescribed limit. The benefit should not be denied merely because the jewellery is diamond- or precious-stone-studded,” stated Surana.

In Nirmal Kumar Agrawal v. ACIT, the Nagpur ITAT observed that gold jewellery commonly includes ornaments containing diamonds or precious stones. Following Kumkum Kanodia v. DCIT, it held that the value of the embedded stones could not be treated separately as unexplained when the ornament formed part of the jewellery falling within the permissible weight.

Accordingly, diamond- or precious-stone-studded gold jewellery may receive the benefit of the Instruction, subject to the facts and the aggregate quantity applicable to the family member concerned.

What is the significance of this ruling for taxpayers who possess inherited or gifted jewellery?

The ruling is relevant to taxpayers who possess jewellery received through inheritance or as gifts over several years, particularly where old purchase invoices are unavailable.

“It recognises that jewellery may be accumulated through customary family occasions such as marriages, anniversaries and childbirth, and that the explanation should be evaluated in light of the taxpayer’s age, family background, social standing and prevailing customs,” said Surana.

“The Nagpur ITAT also observed that jewellery belonging to an identifiable family member should not ordinarily be assessed in another person’s hands merely because it was found at a common residence,” he further added.

Further, as aforementioned, the limits under CBDT Instruction No. 1916 may provide a reasonable supporting benchmark, although jewellery exceeding those limits may also be explainable based on credible evidence and surrounding circumstances.

However, the ruling does not provide blanket protection for all jewellery claimed to be inherited or gifted. Taxpayers should maintain an item-wise inventory and preserve available supporting records, such as wills, family settlements, gift confirmations, valuation reports, photographs or evidence of the relevant occasion.

A consistent and reasonable explanation regarding ownership and source remains important.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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