Market related grievances: How filing complaints at scores is now easier

In order to redress grievances of investors promptly, markets regulator Sebi has made some changes in the process of filing complaints in the centralised web-based platform called Scores (Sebi Complaints Redress System). Investors who wish to lodge a complaint on Scores will have to now register themselves. After filing the registration form with details like name, PAN, contact details, email id, Aadhaar number, a unique user id and password will be communicated to the investor through email or SMS.

After that, he will have to select the correct complaint category, entity name, nature of complain and provide complaint details in brief (up to 1000 characters). He can attach a PDF document (up to 2MB of size for each nature of complaint). On successful submission of complaint, system generated unique registration number will be displayed on the screen which the investor must note for future correspondence.

To check the complaint status, the investor will have to click on View Complaint Status under Investor Corner, then provide the complaint registration number which was allotted at the time of registration of the complaint. After that, the investor will have to enter the password and then the status can be be seen. An investor will have a single password for all web complaints.

How Scores works

The complainant can use Scores to submit the grievance directly to companies/ intermediaries and the complaint will be forwarded to the entity for resolution. The markets regulator has mandated that the entity will have to address the grievance within 30 days, failing which the complaint will be registered in Scores.

For grievances related to listed companies, Sebi has said that the investor must first address the grievance to the company concerned. In case, the listed company or registered intermediary fails to redress the complaint to the investor’s satisfaction, then the investor may file a complaint in Scores.

At present, the limitation period for filing an arbitration reference with stock exchanges is three years. In line with this, an investor can lodge a complaint on Scores within three years from the date of cause of complaint. Complaints against companies which are unlisted or delisted are not dealt through Scores. Similarly, complaints that are sub-judice and those falling under the preview of other regulators are not dealt in Scores platform.

Faster redressal

Sebi takes up complaints related to issue and transfer of securities and non-payment of dividend with listed companies. The platform facilitates an investor to lodge complaint online and view its status. It also takes up complaints against various intermediaries registered with it and related issues.

Complaints received from investors in physical form are also digitised by Sebi and uploaded in Scores. After that, follow-up actions of the complaint are done in electronic form only. In order to enhance investor satisfaction on complaint redressal, the market regulator has already put in place a complaint review facility under Scores wherein an investor if unsatisfied with the redressal may within 15 days from the date of closure of his complaint in Scores can opt for review of the complaint.

While the entity is directly responsible for redressing an investor’s complaint, Sebi initiates action against recalcitrant entities on the grounds of their failure to redress large number of investor complaints.