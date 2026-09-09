The domestic equity market remained under pressure by midday on September 9, with the Nifty 50 hovering around 23,550 and the BSE Sensex around 75,165. IT stocks led the decline, while crude oil prices are nearing $100 a barrel, rising US bond yields and weak Asian market cues added to pressure. Several stocks also moved sharply on company-specific developments.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

IT Stocks

The share price of Infosys declined 4.3% by midday, while Tech Mahindra Ltd. fell 3.5%, HCL Technologies Ltd. dropped 3.7%, Persistent Systems Ltd. declined 2.9%, TCS fell 2.7%, Mphasis slipped 2.8%, LTM declined 3.1%, Wipro fell 2.9% and OFSS dropped 1.2%. The Nifty IT index was down around 3% by midday after falling as much as 3.6% during the session, with selling pressure across large and mid-cap technology stocks.

Coforge

Coforge Ltd. share price fell 8.6% by midday after Non-Executive Independent Director and Chairperson O.P. Bhatt resigned with immediate effect on September 9 following concerns raised during an internal audit review of the board evaluation process. The review included disclosure of material information relating to the Board Evaluation Report and the Chairperson’s performance. Coforge said the board had sought Bhatt’s explanation and was considering his response when he resigned, while Vivek Sharma was appointed interim Chairperson until January 31, 2027.

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises Ltd. share price gained 6.23% by midday after its subsidiary Adani Airport Holdings entered binding agreements to raise Rs 9,825 crore in primary equity from a consortium comprising Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and BlackRock-managed funds.

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The transaction values the airport business at nearly $18 billion before the investment, with the funds expected to collectively hold about 5.54% after three tranches, the final one expected by July 2027. The proceeds will support airport infrastructure expansion and modernisation, including Adani Airport City developments and passenger-facing and non-aeronautical businesses. L&T share price gained nearly 2% after subsidiary L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore secured a Rs2,500 crore to Rs5,000 crore order from ONGC for additional development of Ratna-I and NLM-14 off the west coast, covering three new well-head platforms, one riser platform, subsea pipelines and cables and brownfield modifications.

Capital Markets

BSE Ltd. share price declined 3% by midday after Bernstein Research initiated coverage with a cautious view on the exchange, citing expectations of moderation in volume growth, lower volatility, regulatory changes and a higher base. MCX share price gained 1.6% as Bernstein took a more favourable view on commodity derivatives participation, supported by continued volume momentum and earnings upgrades.

Graphite India

Graphite India Ltd. share price surged 18.5% by midday after GrafTech International announced a minimum 30% price increase for all open commercial negotiations with immediate effect. Trading activity also rose sharply, with NSE volume reaching 2.45 crore shares against an average volume of 8.72 lakh shares.

Onesource Specialty Pharma

OneSource Specialty Pharma share price declined 4.79% by midday amid a sharp rise in trading activity. NSE volume reached 19.43 lakh shares against an average of 2.43 lakh shares, while BSE volume stood at 8.28 lakh shares compared with a two-week average of 19,000 shares.

DLF

DLF Ltd. share price fell 2% by midday as trading activity increased substantially. NSE volume reached 1.43 crore shares against an average of 25.13 lakh shares, while BSE volume stood at around 52 lakh shares compared with an average of about 2 lakh shares.

Reliance Power

Reliance Power Ltd. share price gained 5.43% by midday amid higher trading activity. NSE volume stood at 5.14 crore shares against an average of 1.38 crore shares, while BSE volume reached 31.51 lakh shares compared with an average of 15.8 lakh shares.

Redington

Redington Ltd. share price gained 1.61% by midday ahead of Apple’s annual launch event scheduled for September 9, with expectations of new iPhone models and other products. Redington is Apple’s official supply chain and distribution partner across India, the Middle East, Turkey and South Africa. The company reported a 77% year-on-year rise in Q1 FY27 profit after tax to Rs486 crore, while revenue increased 35% to Rs34,922 crore and EBITDA rose 76% to Rs707 crore.

ESDS Software Solution

ESDS Software Solution share price gained 10% by midday, hitting its upper circuit for the fourth consecutive session after its September 4 listing. The upper circuit limit was revised to 10% from 20% earlier. The stock had listed at Rs 757 against an IPO issue price of Rs429 and has hit the upper circuit on every trading session since listing. The IPO was subscribed 135.88 times, while FY26 revenue stood at Rs472.21 crore, net profit at Rs120.82 crore and EBITDA at Rs234.23 crore.