State-run Coal India Ltd’s (CIL) daily coal production jumped 40% to around 1.91 million tonnes (MT) on September 8, from an average 1.36 MT during September 1-3, as receding monsoon rains helped restore mining operations and accelerate supplies to power plants.

Coal dispatches to the power sector also rose sharply. Average daily supplies increased 27% to 1.74 MT on September 8, from 1.37 MT per day during the first three rain-affected days of the month. The improvement has pushed coal supplies to power plants gradually towards pre-monsoon levels, CIL said.

The recovery was sharper at Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), one of CIL’s major producing subsidiaries, where coal output on September 8 rose 67% and supplies increased 75% compared with the average during September 1-3.

NCL’s cumulative production in FY27 stood at 51.43 MT as of September 8, while supplies reached 55 MT. Nearly 87% of NCL’s coal supplies are directed to the power sector.

“With the monsoon receding, NCL is further intensifying efforts to maximise production, strengthen evacuation by making optimal use of available resources. The focus is on converting improved mine conditions into higher production, faster dispatch and more dependable coal supplies,” the company said.

Rail evacuation has also gathered pace, with NCL loading 41 rakes on September 8, more than twice the average 19 rakes per day during September 1-3. Its major coal supplies are directed to power stations in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Heavy rainfall had affected mine accessibility and coal movement. As conditions improved, NCL restored internal roads to facilitate movement to coal handling plants and railway sidings, while continuous dewatering helped reopen areas affected by water accumulation.

The company has also stepped up engagement with road-based consumers, particularly power utilities, to increase deployment of tippers and speed up coal lifting. Coordination among project teams, railway officials and consumers has been increased to improve movement across the supply chain.