The National Stock Exchange has filed the updated DRHP with SEBI. We will update you with the likely changes once the updated document is available on the SEBI website. So far Financial Express has learnt that the UDRHP has been filed with the marker regulator and the issue size could be smaller than what was anticipated earlier.

The issue size and the price band announcement are what the street is watching out for. This announcement is likely by the end of the week.

However, there is no official confirmation yet. We will update you with the possible details as soon as we get the details.

Here is a look at what we know so far about the upcoming NSE IPO.

Why is the NSE IPO attracting attention

This upcoming IPO has been on the investors’ radar for a long time because of NSE’s role across India’s financial markets.

Established in 1992, the exchange has grown into one of the country’s most important market infrastructure institutions.

Furthermore, it operates the electronic trading platform used daily by millions of retail and institutional investors across the country.

In addition to this, the exchange is also the owner of the widely tracked Nifty 50 index, which serves as a benchmark for India’s equity market performance and is followed by investors globally.

Now talking of the exchange revenue, it comes from multiple streams. These include transaction fees, listing charges, market data services, index licensing, clearing and settlement-related services, and co-location offerings.

NSE: Strong and diversified shareholder base

Another notable aspect of NSE is its broad shareholder base. This includes domestic financial institutions, insurance companies, foreign investors and individual shareholders.

As per the shareholding details available prior to the IPO, Life Insurance Corporation of India remains the largest shareholder with a stake of around 10.72%.

On the other side, State Bank of India and SBI Capital Markets together hold nearly 7.5% stake in the exchange. Furthermore, the shareholder register also includes global investors such as Aranda Investments and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.